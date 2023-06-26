Senior Fullstack Developer
Qrios Minds AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-06-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qrios Minds AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
SENIOR FULLSTACK DEVELOPER
About the job
Do you consider yourself a fullstack developer with a strong focus on backend development and frontend UX? Wisentic is looking for a new team member to drive the development of their existing POC to the next level. As a member of the development team, you'll collaborate closely with talented professionals from diverse fields, working either on-site in Stockholm or in a hybrid setup.
The role
Wisentic is looking for a senior developer with at least 5+ years of experience within micro-service-based platforms as well as knowledge within the Microsoft ecosystem.
Join a small but growing team, where your voice matters and your ideas can shape our future. Are you a confident and independent team member who thrives in an environment that encourages an open exchange of thoughts and ideas? You could be shaping the future development of Wisentic's cloud-based platform, where you'll be working with an IPaaS solution that embraces a Low-/No-Code approach.
As the team changes and grows at this stage, they expect some processes to change accordingly. Here they will highly value inputs in what direction that will be.
Qualifications
If you consider yourself a fullstack developer, learning to be stronger in backend development, you might be the one we are looking for. The emphasis of the platform will lie in its backend, but as the role implies, it will still touch both the frontend and UX.
We want someone who likes developing algorithms and loved the courses involving search trees and their complexities back in university. We can further discuss and help optimize the platform if you understand how graphs work.
You have 5+ years of experience as a developer, and preferably some of that time within C# .Net/.Net Core. Any experience with one of the big JS frameworks or SPA development is a boon, even though React Typescript is a perfect match.
We expect you:
To have a basic understanding of Docker and Kubernetes
Are used to the Microsoft Azure hosting platform.
To have any experience with gRPC or an interface-first approach would be beneficial as the system will use this for internal communication.
Who are you?
You are a team player that strives for the synergy effects that can arise from a strong, collaborative, and communicative team. You thrive in technical discussion and are unafraid to speak your mind and draft ideas. You are independent and see creative possibilities to work with guidelines rather than micro-management. You listen to the people around you and let people be heard, can learn fast, and act to benefit the team and its common progress.
Tech Stack
• Net Core
Algorithm development
Graphs
Typescript React
Docker
Kubernetes
gRPC/gRPC-web
Azure
Github
Work at Wisentic
At Wisentic, we are fostering a collaborative and dynamic work environment where all team member's ideas are valued and contributes to make a real impact. As a key member of our team, you will have the opportunity to work closely with talented individuals across various fields, in an environment that encourages experimentation, learning and improvement.
Read more about what we do at https://www.wisentic.com/
You are welcome to contact Sara Adolfsson at sara.adolfsson@qrios.se
for questions regarding the recruitment process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qrios Minds AB
(org.nr 556599-5999) Arbetsplats
Qrios It Jobbnummer
7911660