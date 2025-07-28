Senior Full-Stack Developer Internal Products & Digital Tooling
Jordgubbsprinsen AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-07-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jordgubbsprinsen AB i Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
About the Role:
We're looking for a Senior Full-Stack Developer to take ownership of designing and developing internal digital products and scalable technical tools to power the next phase of Jordgubbsprinsen's digital infrastructure.
You will work closely with leadership to conceptualize, build, and deploy advanced software solutions that support business-critical operations - but your primary focus will be product engineering, not administration.
This is a pure dev role with end-to-end ownership: from architecture to code to deployment.
Responsibilities:
Design and build high-performance, modular full-stack applications tailored for internal users
Architect reusable, scalable and secure systems for data processing, reporting, and automation
Lead the full development lifecycle: requirements gathering, system design, dev, testing, deployment
Continuously optimize applications for performance, reliability, and maintainability
Implement version control, testing pipelines and modular codebases
Collaborate on UI/UX improvements for in-house tools
Tech Stack & Tools:
We work primarily with:
Back-End:
• NET Core / ASP.NET Core
C# (async/await, dependency injection, LINQ, Entity Framework)
Node.js (for lightweight services or integrations)
Front-End:
React (Hooks, Context API, functional components)
TypeScript / JavaScript ES6+
Vite, Webpack, or similar bundlers
TailwindCSS / Material UI
Database & Infrastructure:
PostgreSQL / SQL Server / Firebase
REST APIs, GraphQL
Redis / RabbitMQ (for async processing or pub-sub)
CI/CD with GitHub Actions or similar
Automation & Scripting:
Google Apps Script
Python (for data tooling or process automation)
Bash / PowerShell
DevOps & Monitoring:
Docker, Docker Compose
NGINX, IIS
Azure / AWS
Git (GitHub or GitLab)
Postman, Swagger/OpenAPI for API testing
Sentry / LogRocket / custom error tracking
UI/UX & Design Collaboration:
Figma, Storybook
Component-based UI architecture
Who You Are:
Minimum 4-5 years of experience in full-stack development
Comfortable working independently on complex systems
Able to move fast without breaking things - but still write clean, modular, testable code
Deep understanding of system design patterns, performance, and architecture
Experience building internal platforms or B2B tools is a strong advantage
Enjoy working on-site in a small, agile, cross-functional team
Excellent problem-solving mindset and engineering discipline
We Offer:
A technical leadership role with real product ownership
Creative freedom to propose and implement your own solutions
Competitive salary and full-time permanent employment
Involvement in building a new kind of tech environment inside a growing company
Apply now by sending your CV and portfolio/code samples to:javad@jordgubbsprinsen.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-27
E-post: javad@jordgubbsprinsen.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jordgubbsprinsen AB
(org.nr 556847-5197)
Sparbanksvägen 75 (visa karta
)
129 30 HÄGERSTEN Arbetsplats
Jordgubbsprinsen AB Jobbnummer
9438978