Senior Firmware Architect & Developer
2025-09-04
BeammWave is an innovative company developing a disruptive mmWave digital beamforming radio architecture. Our technology will revolutionize how beamforming is implemented in future 5G and wireless systems. We are now looking for a Senior Firmware Architect & Developer with proven experience in embedded systems and firmware for wireless products - someone who can take responsibility for architecture, design, and implementation all the way through to high-volume production.
Your Role
As a Senior Firmware Architect & Developer at BeammWave, you will:
Define and develop the firmware architecture for our mmWave radio solutions.
Design and implement embedded firmware for ASIC/FPGA-based platforms and wireless devices.
Ensure strict real-time requirements are met for performance, reliability, and responsiveness.
Drive performance optimization, robustness, and scalability of the firmware.
Contribute to prototype bring-up, debugging, and system validation together with ASIC, RF, and verification engineers.
Support and mentor junior developers, promoting best practices in embedded development.
Collaborate with customers and partners to align firmware features with real-world requirements and ensure successful deployment into volume production.
Your Profile
We are looking for a senior embedded expert with strong technical depth:
M.Sc. or Ph.D in Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering, Embedded Systems, or similar.
8+ years of experience in firmware/embedded software development for ASIC/FPGA-based systems or wireless communication devices.
Proven track record of taking embedded firmware from architecture and implementation to production-ready products.
Strong skills in C/C++ and embedded programming for real-time systems with demanding latency and timing requirements.
Solid understanding of SoC/ASIC platforms, FPGA-based systems, and low-level drivers.
Experience with debugging tools, lab validation, and system bring-up.
Knowledge of communication systems in general, and 5G in particular, is highly advantageous.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Why Join BeammWave?
At BeammWave, you will work alongside experts in system architecture, RF, ASIC design, and verification. You will have a central role in defining and developing the firmware that powers our disruptive radio solutions - combining hands-on coding with architectural responsibility in a real-time, performance-critical environment.
We are located at Ideon Science Park in Lund, in the heart of one of Europe's most vibrant tech clusters.
