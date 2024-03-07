Senior Financial Controller
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Controllerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla controllerjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Commercial Finance - let's introduce ourselves
In the commercial finance team within global commercial operations, you will be part of our Operations & Offer Control team, which is working with maximizing value creation in the commercial area. We combine analytical and strategic thinking to proactively identify and support key management decisions with holistic analysis and insight, both within and across functions. As part of this we oversee and drive business planning, target setting and management reporting for different departments within Commercial. The commercial finance team members are embedded across all functions within commercial operations.
What you'll do
In this role, you will secure high quality in the financial data and processes within Commercial Digital department working closely together with the Business Controller. The department is using digital technologies to reinvent the experience of becoming a Volvo customer.
Your tasks will include but not be limited to:
* Work closely with the Business Controller for Commercial Digital to secure accurate and timely performance steering and reporting.
* Manage, develop, and improve the capitalization model and recharges to the markets.
* Implement and improve the time reporting model to Commercial digital.
* Overseeing the total scope of recharges, accruals, and invoices together with accounting counterpart for Commercial Digital
* Take a performance steering role for Volvo Car Retail Services within Commercial Digital.
* Collaborate with various departments within the organization to gather relevant financial information and ensure accurate reporting.
* Liaise with the commercial digital team to understand business dynamics and contribute financial insights.
* Represent Commercial Digital in selected projects and initiatives in accordance with the guidance of the Business Controller.
* Identify opportunities for process improvements in financial reporting and analysis.
* Drive efficiencies, develop Power BI reports
What you'll bring
* Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Business, or related field.
* 2-3 years of relevant experience in finance, business control, or a related field.
* Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex financial data.
* Proven ability to work with numerical data accurately and efficiently.
* Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel, including complex functions (e.g., pivot tables, VLOOKUP) and data manipulation.
* Knowledge of SAP finance module and Power BI is a plus.
* Anticipating and adopting innovations in business-building digital and technology applications. Experience or knowledge in coding or relevant financial software applications is a plus.
* Eagerness to learn and to drive improvements.
* Excellent communication and collaboration skills
* Fluency in written and spoken English
We are looking for an ambitious team player who want to shape our future together. Building relationships and enjoying working in close collaboration with colleagues within finance and commercial digital is key. Your actions demonstrate your drive for results, as well as your reliability in acting fast and meeting deadlines. To work in a changing environment is something you find inspiring, and you are curious to take on new challenges.
Want to know more?
We welcome you to apply in English by March 24th 2024 at the latest. Please apply through the provided link. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken into consideration. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged.
We are committed to keeping you informed during the entire process. If you have any inquiries about the role, please reach out to hiring manager Daniel Corbell at +4672 970 74 07 or daniel.corbell@volvocars.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please reach out to Recruiter Alice Elisson at alice.elisson@volvocars.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "68685-42314272". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Alice Elisson 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8523611