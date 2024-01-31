Senior Engineer / Senior Software Engineer /Developer
2024-01-31
What you'll do
As a Senior Frontend Engineer at Mentimeter you will be an integral part of one of our cross-functional product teams, implementing designs and user experiences that will affect millions of people all over the world. You should be curious about how to build fast, intuitive and well performing user interfaces with modern technologies in a team together with designers and developers.
You will balance discovery and implementation work, new customer facing features and managing tech debt and technical initiatives.
Since Employee Experience is very important to us, we expect you to raise your voice by influencing which tools, programming languages, and technologies you work with while helping us ensure we have a smooth software pipeline for continuous and fast delivery.
Skills & Requirements
Who you are
You are a reliable, high-performing individual contributor with solid understanding of your area of specialization.
It is big plus iIf you have experience as Tech Lead or similar, or if this is a road your ambitions are leading you towards.
We believe you are a person who gets motivated by a short feedback-loop, quickly seeing the effect your work has on end-users. We believe the key to being the first mover in our segment is smart and innovative work aided by cutting edge technology. In order to thrive in this, with us moving fast forward, you should be flexible and embrace change.
In addition to being a good cultural fit (see our values below), we hope that you bring a passion for software development, scalable architecture and building great products. It is important that everyone cares about code quality. We expect you to have an interest in testing and automation in general, and experience from writing test-driven frontend code in particular.
We think you have a curious mindset, are a great communicator and enjoy working in a team as well as independently
Technologies you'll be exposed to during your time at Mentimeter:
React
Typescript
Node.JS
Redis
Fela (CSS-in-js)
AWS Lambda
Heroku
Next.JS
Not required
Swedish not required - we are an English-first company, daily work is carried out in English and the Mentimeter team currently spans over 40 different nationalities!
Application
Cover Letters are not required but we very much appreciate them and take the time to read each one when sent.
Please make sure your application and relevant documents are in English.
Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Please apply, anyway!
More about Mentimeter
Mentimeter is a product-first, tech-heavy, fast-growing, inclusive and profitable startup built by engineers. Back in 2014, we felt that boring and inefficient meetings had to go, so we decided to create a platform to change this. Eight years later, Mentimeter is recognized as the fastest-growing Swedish startup, with over 200 million users and customers from over 200 countries; the journey has just begun.
Our core principles and basis for our culture:
Inclusiveness - transparency, equality and diversity
Work smart - good enough, but know when to excel
Professionalism - "the consultant mindset"
Be humble to other people's work
Have fun
To learn a bit more about our team and who we are, make sure to visit our team page.
What we offer:
