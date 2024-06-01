Senior Electrical Engineer within Inverter at Electromobility
2024-06-01
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Do you want to be part of an innovative team and work together toward a clean future? Join us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you'll bring us your expertise to accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach.
You will transform the way our solutions influence the world.
About the role:
As a Senior Electrical Engineer, you play a pragmatic role in developing Electrical hardware and electric motor drive system with the stakeholder in focus in an ever-changing environment. You will be working along with highly skilled engineers and interact within internal and external partners.
Your major responsibilities would look like the following:
* Providing the Volvo Group with technical support and expertise within the competence area
* Contributing to development work with suppliers and technology partners
* Participating and providing technical results in product development projects and advanced engineering
* Contributing to technology planning with a strategic approach
* Evaluating technical solution and preparing technical requirement and documents
* collaborating and conducting test plan and time plan
* Supporting junior engineers within the technical area, help them within its technical area
* Engaging in external technology networks and collaboration with academic partners
* Work cross functional with both internal and external suppliers with high respected personality
Role Requitments:
* At least 2 years of experience in automotive product development.
* Experience in power electronics development, specifically in the area of electric motor drives and inverter.
* Experience in TR driven development by suppliers
* Experience/knowledge of automotive standards, EMC, Functional Safety, simulation in MATLAB/PLECS or similar tools, process tools
* Experience from working with supplier
* Ambitious to work with Advance Engineering projects
* Ambitious to collaborate with people in developing technical tasks
* Fluent in spoken and written English
Educational Requirements:
M.Sc. or higher degree in Power Electronics Engineering, Electrical & Electronics, Mechatronics Engineering, Automotive Engineering, Mechanical engineering, Physics
To succeed in this role we expect you to posses the following:
* Ability to elaborate decisions, balancing available facts, judgement in given time frames.
* Engaging & inspiring - drive for results and performance excellence in teams
* Solution mindset - Look for opportunities and welcome new ways of doing things
* Structured and yet creative approach
* Networking skills across functions and hierarchies
* Perseverance and commitment to follow through
Note: The position title can be adjusted according to the personal competences of the candidate.
Last Application Date: 27 June 2024
If you are curious about the role, feel free to reach out the hiring manager: Emad Samadaei
Email address: emad.samadaei@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
