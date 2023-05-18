Senior Electrical Engineer
2023-05-18
Företagsbeskrivning
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 19,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Beskrivning av jobbet
In this role you will;
Lead project execution of complex technical assignments: due diligence, technical advisory, for different stakeholders such as Lenders, Sponsors, or Owners in renewable energies projects (biomass, PV, wind onshore, wind offshore, battery storage), hydrogen.
Be the focal point of contact for electrical and grid related project matters, acting as a problem solver who takes ownership of problems until the successful resolution of the same.
Identify business development on the broader market and "follow-on" sales opportunities in your projects, contribute to proposal efforts, including project scoping and managing client interactions beyond the mere submission of a written offer.
Review and prepare technical studies, such as e.g. Energy Yield Assessment, Preliminary Site studies, Grid studies, etc.
Communicate appropriately with the client at the operational level and top management from different cultural backgrounds.
Manage the entire project life-cycle, from sales, up to closure capturing and disseminating lessons learned.
Kravspecifikation
You hold a Electrical engineer Master Degree, and have at least 10 years of professional experience with an EPC Contractor, Developer, or Consulting Company in a technical role on project execution.
We are looking for someone that thrives on situations for which there is no prior experience and can create valuable solutions effectively and efficiently. You are good at structuring unclear situations and ill-defined client problems into actionable tasks and projects.
When there's decisions to be made you act proactively and can reduce complex issues to understandable arguments and presentations for top management and employees. We pay utmost attention to structured and articulate writing and presentation skills; therefore, you are fluent orally and in writing business English.
Ytterligare information
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
