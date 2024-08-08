Senior Director, Sales
About the Role:
As the Sales Lead, you will be responsible for expanding Harman's automotive business and achieving customer-specific booking targets in the Greater Europe Account. You and your team will engage with customers at an early stage to create and drive business opportunities with strong commercial terms towards successful awards. A high priority will be driving Harman's product strategy in our CAM Greater Europe. Our vision for 2030 is to be the most profitable account with the highest product share in Europe!
Your Team:
This position leads a global team of Sales Managers supporting Harman Customer Strategy for projects and future automotive products for your customers in close collaboration with Harman Strategic Business Units (SBU) products and projects.
What You Will Do:
Develop and execute a comprehensive pursuit strategy for new business opportunities aligned with the customer account strategy.
Drive proactive business transformation and grow product share in close collaboration with the business development and SBU teams.
Identify and create new pursuits, drive early-stage strategizing activities such as "war gaming or Battle Plans," and adhere to 10 standards (win better-quality pursuits).
Own the response to RFx for new business opportunities, ensuring competitive quotes and successful commercial sourcing negotiations with customers.
Articulate and present game changing USPs, aligned with OEMs' pain points and value statements to differentiate Harman in the marketplace.
Understand customer expectations related to cost, requirements, and timing and define internal targets to meet these expectations.
Identify the key stakeholders and decision-makers and develop strategies to influence and overcome objections constructively to win new business.
Identify gaps and generate new ideas that improve the consumer experience while addressing OEM partner pain points and needs.
Lead and develop a team of highly engaged sales managers.
Build strong customer orientation through credibility with the customer as a trusted, collaborative, and productive partner.
Demonstrate respect, lead team with accountability, and communicate effectively across global matrixed organization levels.
Execute HR cycle activities, including hiring, performance management, succession planning, coaching, and development.
What You Need:
Bachelor's degree in business management or engineering.
10+ years of related sales experience, including at least 5 years leading a Sales Organization and a minimum of 3 years in the Automotive sector.
Thorough understanding of Automotive OEM's organization and processes.
Comprehensive knowledge of P&L statements, business cases, and contracts/quotes with automotive OEMs.
Capable of handling multiple projects/initiatives simultaneously and executing to completion.
Results-driven, having a proactive, goal-oriented approach to decision-making.
Capable of adapting to evolving demands and driving organizational change to accomplish business objectives.
Strong hunting, negotiation, and business development skills.
Proven experience in developing and executing sales strategies.
Understanding the value of a product and platform strategy.
Strong customer orientation through credibility with the customer as a trusted, collaborative, and productive partner.
Solid experience working in a matrix, global, cross-functional organization by collaborating with key stakeholders in, product management, marketing, manufacturing, and engineering.
What is Nice to Have:
Master's degree in business management or engineering.
Technical understanding of Software Defined Vehicle (SDV), In-vehicle Digital experience and cloud services, Automotive HW and SW systems.
Experience within or collaborating with relevant customers.
What Makes You Eligible:
Willingness to travel up to 50%, both domestically and internationally.
Be willing to work in an [office, manufacturing facility, client site]
This role is eligible to work remotely full-time with occasional trips into the X office location required (this could be on 24-hour notice)
Successful completion of a background investigation and drug screen as a condition of employment.
What We Offer:
A flexible work environment allows for full-time remote work globally for positions that can be performed outside a HARMAN or customer location.
Access to employee discounts on world-class Harman and Samsung products (JBL, HARMAN Kardon, AKG, etc.).
Extensive training opportunities through HARMAN University.
Competitive wellness benefits.
An inclusive and diverse work environment that fosters and encourages professional and personal development.
Attractive salary package and an employer contribution towards a company pension plan.
Professional development opportunities through HARMAN University's business and leadership academies, including extensive technical training.
Internal talent management and leadership acceleration programs.
