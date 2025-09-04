Senior Digital Asic Designer With Potential To Lead
2025-09-04
BeammWave is an innovative company developing a disruptive mmWave digital beamforming radio architecture. Our technology will transform how beamforming is implemented in future 5G and wireless systems. We are now looking for a Senior Digital ASIC Designer & Technical Lead to play a key role in taking our ASIC projects from concept to high-volume production - while also guiding and mentoring other engineers in our growing team.
Your Role
As a senior ASIC designer at BeammWave, you will:
Lead design and verification teams for the digital parts of our groundbreaking digital beamforming architecture.
Own ASIC development projects, from architecture and specification through design, tape-out, and into volume production.
Contribute to FPGA-based prototyping platforms for demos and verification.
Mentor and technical leader, supporting and developing junior colleagues.
Work closely with customers, partners, and universities to ensure we stay at the forefront of digital ASIC technology.
Your Profile
We are seeking an individual with strong technical expertise combined with leadership capabilities:
M.Sc. or Ph.D in Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering, Embedded Systems, Signal Processing, or a related field.
8+ years of proven experience in ASIC design, with proven success in taking multiple projects from design to tape-out and into high-volume production.
Deep understanding of the complete digital ASIC flow, tools, and methodologies.
Experience in leading technical teams and mentoring junior engineers.
Solid background in FPGA/ASIC design and verification within real customer projects.
Knowledge of wireless communication, radio systems, or RF ASIC design is highly advantageous.
Fluent in English, spoken and written.
Why Join BeammWave?
At BeammWave, you will be part of an experienced and highly skilled team combining expertise in system architecture, RF, and digital ASIC design. You will have the opportunity to work hands-on with cutting-edge technology while also shaping and developing the team as a technical leader.
We are located at Ideon Science Park in Lund, right in the heart of one of Europe's most vibrant technology clusters.
If you are passionate about driving innovation in wireless communication and want to take full responsibility for ASIC projects all the way to production - we would love to hear from you! Så ansöker du
