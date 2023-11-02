Senior Development Engineer - Chassis Tuning Components
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Our Suspension Mechatronics & Tuning department in Volvo Cars are driven by our passion for developing technology that enables Volvo Car Group to fulfil its aggressive targets to be the leader in the areas of Driving Dynamics & Comfort. Our aim is to be one of the world's leading developers of vehicle suspension and to contribute to Volvo Cars overall vision of providing class-leading comfort & driving pleasure.
As you may already know, Volvo Cars is on a fantastic journey towards going fully electric by 2030. Each and one of us, both as individuals and as a collective are bringing our wide range of know-how to push for making it happen. It all starts with the people, and right now we are searching for those diverse competencies in someone who would be a good fit as a dedicated developer in the area of tuning components, more specifically, within springs, anti-roll bars and dampers.
At Volvo Cars, our employee benefits mirror our company values. This means not only offering bonuses and pension and health benefits but also embracing a family-friendly workplace. We're proud to provide all-gender-inclusive paid parental leave, demonstrating our commitment to supporting all parents in balancing the demands of both work and family life. We firmly believe that a healthy work-life balance is key to unlocking your full potential in your career.
What you will do
As a tuning component engineer your primary focus will be on defining requirement specification and ensuring the verification of suspension components, integrating them at both the system and complete vehicle level.
You can expect to be part of a highly diverse team of 8-12 colleagues, collaborating with individuals from various backgrounds and experiences, and engaging with a wide array of external suppliers from around the world. While much of your work will be based in our Gothenburg office, occasional travel may be required to meet suppliers, participate in vehicle builds, or complete vehicle verification activities. You will work closely with teams specializing in Vehicle Dynamics, NVH, Strength & Durability and your efforts will significantly impact the ends customers' experience with our products. As a vital member of our cross-functional agile team you will have a joint responsibility of our deliveries. Being a team player is essential in this role.
What you'll bring
We're looking for someone who thrives as a team player, comfortable working within a cross-functional environment, and capable of leading our international suppliers. Building and maintaining a strong network with experts across the company is crucial to ensure the correct status in various aspects of the car environment.
Qualifications:
• B.Sc. degree or higher within Mechanical Engineering or similar.
• Drive and ability to take ownership of a task.
• Experience from design work within the automotive sector & preferably Volvo cars processes.
• Knowledge and experience of working with chassis components like springs, spring aids, anti-roll bars & shock absorbers.
• Knowledge of Volvo systems like Catia, Teamcenter, KDP and VIRA is beneficial.
• Experience and knowledge from Vehicle Dynamics and/or NVH is meritorious.
• Driver's license is not a must but preferred.
Most of all, you share our values and can see everyone's potential. Your warm personality and eagerness to collaborate will be welcomed by all of us!
Want to know more? We hope so
We'd love to receive and review your application no later than 16th of November. If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply to learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to the hiring manager at (peter.sward@volvocars.com
) or the recruiter at (paulina.de.sousa.vieira@volvocars.com
