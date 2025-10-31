Senior developer (C++)
Göteborg
Academic Work is now recruiting a Senior C++ Developer on behalf of our client - a role for someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment and enjoys working independently with complex software tasks.
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role, you'll take ownership of advanced development tasks-from planning software architecture and writing new code from scratch, to testing, verifying, and documenting your work. You'll be working independently, but also contributing actively to the team's goals and collaboration.
To succeed, you'll need solid experience in C++, Git, Gerrit, and SQL, along with an analytical mindset, persistence, and strong attention to detail. Excellent communication skills and the ability to contribute positively to the team are key.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Solid experience in C++ development
• Proficient in Git and Gerrit for version control and code review
• Hands-on experience with SQL and database handling
• Ability to plan and design software architecture
• Skilled in writing unit tests, verifying code, and documenting work
• Comfortable working independently on complex development tasks
• Strong analytical mindset and attention to detail
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
