Senior Data Scientist
2025-02-04
H&M is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organisation delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
We are accelerating digitalisation and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas and talented technologists to support the transformation of.
We take pride in our history of making fashion accessible to everyone and our ambition for tomorrow is to make fashion even more sustainable, inclusive, and welcoming. If you want to make an impact as a Machine Learning Engineer on a global scale, then this is the opportunity for you!
Job Description
As a senior data scientist, you interpret raw data and extract valuable meaning out of it. The work requires solving complex problems by turning vast amounts of data into business insights through advanced analytics, modeling and machine learning. You have a strong foundation in analytics, mathematical modeling, computer science, and math - coupled with a strong business sense. You model and build analytics tools that automate certain processes within the company and collaborate with business and engineering roles. As a Data Scientist, you are focused on value creation and growth by making data accessible to the organization, thus enabling excellent customer experience and business results.
Responsibilities:
Develop an understanding of business obstacles, create solutions based on advanced analytics and draw implications for model development
Combine, explore and draw insights from data. Often large and complex data assets from different parts of the business.
Design and build explorative, predictive- or prescriptive models, utilizing optimization, simulation and machine learning techniques
Prototype and pilot new solutions and be a part of the aim of 'productifying' those valuable solutions that can have impact at a global scale
Guide and coach other chapter colleagues to help solve data/technical problems at an operational level, and in methodologies to help improve development processes
Identify and interpret trends and patterns in complex data sets to enable the business to take data-driven decisions
Manage cloud infrastructure
Qualifications
Good understanding of analytics
Ability to extract and present valuable information from data
Good understanding of business logic
Ability to build mathematical models, validate and work with them
Ability to explain complex topics tailored to the audience
Ability to work with large and complex data sets
Ability to work in an agile and iterative manner on solving problems
Ability to evaluate different options proactively and ability to solve problems in an innovative way. Develop new solutions or combine existing methods to create new approaches.
Strong communication skills, orally and in writing
Additional Information
Working with tech at H&M
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision. Så ansöker du
