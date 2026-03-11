Senior Data Engineer GCP
2026-03-11
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Senior Data Engineer to join a large-scale data transformation initiative within the retail sector. You will help build modern data products in a Data Mesh environment and work closely with cross-functional teams to deliver scalable, high-quality solutions that support a data-driven organization.
Job DescriptionDesign and develop SSAS cubes for analytics and reporting.
Build, optimize and maintain SQL-based ETL pipelines and data models.
Translate business and analytics needs into scalable data solutions together with analysts and stakeholders.
Ensure data quality, performance and governance across data products.
Migrate and integrate existing on-premise data solutions to Google Cloud Platform.
Contribute to the development of data-intensive solutions within a modern data platform.
RequirementsProven experience with SSAS and OLAP cube development.
Strong SQL skills, including T-SQL and BigQuery SQL.
Experience with data modeling and performance tuning.
Hands-on experience with Google Cloud Platform, especially BigQuery, Dataflow and Cloud Storage.
Familiarity with CI/CD practices in data engineering environments.
Experience with Power BI or other reporting tools.
Experience with dbt, Airflow or similar orchestration tools.
Fluent English, written and spoken.
GCP cloud certification, or the ability to obtain it shortly after the start of the assignment.
Nice to haveUnderstanding of retail business processes and data.
Experience with data visualization tools.
Fluent Swedish, written and spoken.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-16
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7367338-1886520". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9790564