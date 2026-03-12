Senior Data Engineer GCP
2026-03-12
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
This assignment is part of a large-scale data transformation initiative within a global retail organization. You will join a modern data platform environment focused on enabling data-driven decision-making through scalable, high-quality data products.
In this role, you will work within a Data Mesh architecture and collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and maintain solutions that support analytics, reporting, and business insight generation.
Job DescriptionDesign and develop SSAS cubes, both tabular and multidimensional, to support analytics and reporting needs.
Build, optimize, and maintain SQL-based ETL pipelines and data models.
Translate business and analytical requirements into scalable data solutions together with analysts and stakeholders.
Ensure data quality, performance, and governance across data products.
Integrate or migrate existing on-premise solutions to Google Cloud Platform.
Contribute to the development of data-intensive solutions within a modern data platform.
RequirementsProven experience with SSAS and OLAP cube development.
Strong SQL skills, including T-SQL and BigQuery SQL.
Experience with data modeling and performance tuning.
Hands-on experience with Google Cloud Platform, especially BigQuery, Dataflow, and Cloud Storage.
Familiarity with CI/CD practices in data engineering environments.
Experience with Power BI or other reporting tools.
Experience with dbt, Airflow, or similar orchestration tools.
Fluent English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
GCP cloud certification, or the ability to obtain it within one month of starting.
Nice to haveUnderstanding of retail business processes and data.
Experience working with data visualization tools.
Application
