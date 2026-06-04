Supply Chain Lead - Enterprise Sales Projects, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Lund Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Lund
2026-06-04
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about supply chain excellence and eager to make a significant impact on a global scale? At Axis, our largest enterprise customers trust us to deliver on complex, strategic projects. As Supply Chain Lead, you will be the crucial link between these major sales opportunities and our global supply chain. You will work alongside our Sales teams to strategically plan for our most important customer projects, ensuring we can meet their needs while maintaining a balanced and efficient supply chain for all.
We are now looking for a Supply Chain Lead to join the ESP team in Lund for a temporary assignment, covering the period from September 2026 to October 2027.
Who is your future team?
The Enterprise Sales Projects (ESP) team is a group of ambitious and devoted colleagues dedicated to a welcoming, open-minded, and collaborative work environment. ESP covers all regions in the world, with one team in Lund, Sweden and one in Chelmsford, United States. As Supply Chain Lead with the ESP team in Lund, you will lead the supply chain planning for some of our largest and strategic customers in the EMEA and APAC sales regions. ESP is part of Axis Demand and Supply organization.
What will you do here as Supply Chain Lead - Enterprise Sales Projects?
Your mission is to ensure excellent service to our strategic and large end customers and to safeguard our supply chain from unexpected demand spikes caused by large projects, ensuring product availability for everyone. By proactively identifying and planning for major sales initiatives, you'll orchestrate seamless delivery from start to finish. This involves deep collaboration with internal teams and external partners to gather intelligence, set realistic expectations, and execute flawlessly.
Your Core Responsibilities will include:
Strategic Project Oversight: Maintain a comprehensive overview of our largest and most strategic customer projects.
Collaborative Planning: Act as the key liaison between Sales, Demand Planning, Global Order Management, EMS Supply and Material Supply teams to align on project forecasting and resource allocation.
Proactive Communication: Build and maintain strong, continuous communication with our Sales Regions and channel partners to stay ahead of business opportunities.
End-to-End Execution: Lead, coordinate, and follow up on projects from the initial information stage until they are fully delivered, providing a high-touch, dedicated service.
Continuous Improvement: Actively drive and facilitate initiatives to improve our business processes, making our operations smarter and more efficient.
Who are we looking for?
We're looking for a natural leader who takes ownership and is passionate to deliver results. You thrive in a dynamic environment where you can contribute to an evolving organization. You see opportunities where others see challenges and have a talent for coordinating across different parts of a global business.
We believe you have:
A bachelor's degree in a technical or business-related field.
Minimum three years of relevant work experience, with a background in Supply Chain Management being a significant plus.
A proactive mindset-you chase information and opportunities rather than waiting for them.
The ability to prioritize effectively while keeping the big picture in mind.
Excellent collaboration skills, with experience working across organizational and cultural boundaries.
Strong communication and relationship-building skills, founded on trust and transparency.
It's also beneficial if you have experience working with an ERP system or a modern supply chain planning platform.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Matilda Hjelmström, at +46 46 272 1800. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Kontakt
Contact
Axis Communications AB Amanda.Bjurstam@axis.com Jobbnummer
9947083