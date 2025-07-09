Senior Data Engineer at Electromobility
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match. We at Volvo Group are constantly moving and changing to be one step ahead in the technology journey and Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry! By joining us, you'll be part of a diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
We also believe you are a curious person and want to go from idea to practice towards creating sustainable transport solutions. Strong stakeholder management and communication skills are key to success in this role.
We're looking for a skilled Data Engineer to join our dynamic team and drive change in Electromobility.
Role Summary:
As a Senior Data Engineer, you will design, build, and maintain scalable data pipelines to enhance our analytical and business intelligence capabilities. You'll work closely with data scientists, analysts, and stakeholders to ensure data quality, accessibility, and security, while troubleshooting and improving data systems. Cross-functional collaboration is key to gathering requirements and delivering data-driven solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
• Design and build robust, scalable data pipelines using PySpark to process large datasets.
• Utilize Python's Object-oriented programming principles to develop clean, reusable, and modular code for various data operations.
• Write complex SQL queries to perform data extraction, transformation, and loading (ETL) tasks.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and deliver data-driven solutions.
• Maintain data security and compliance with company policies and regulatory standards.
• Troubleshoot and debug issues within data pipelines and related applications.
• Continuously improve existing systems by integrating new data management technologies and software engineering tools.
• Mentor colleagues who want to work with data engineering but have no/less experience.
Role requirements:
• Bachelor or Master of Science in Computer Science or related fields.
• Minimum 3 years of experience in working within data analytics or relevant areas, in particular as data engineer, preferably within Automative Industry.
• Proficient in PySpark, Python (with a strong understanding of object-oriented programming), and SQL.
• Experience working with Airflow, github, artifactory etc.
• Experience working with open source Bigdata tool stack
• Experience with data modeling, warehousing, and ETL processes.
• Strong analytical skills and ability to work with large, complex data sets.
• Excellent problem-solving abilities and detail orientation.
• Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g. Azure), Data bricks and related services is a plus
Meritorious to have:
• Understanding of internal Volvo data flow
• Knowledge in Data lake
• Previous experience of working with time series
• Knowledge in DevOps/MLOps and technologies (eg. ML flow)
We are look for a proactive team player who thrives on collaboration and sharing ideas. You should have strong problem-solving abilities, an eagerness to innovate, and a keen eye for detail. Effective communication and a commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive environment are essential.
We look forward to getting to receive your application!
As we are currently in the summer vacation period (Weeks 29-32), there may be limited/no progress on this position. We expect to resume the recruitment process in August. Thank you for your understanding.
Last Application Date: 25th of july, 2025
Number of positions: 2
Curious and want to know more about the role? Please feel free to reach out to me!
Josefin Agnas, Group Manager - Data Analytics Team at Electromobility.
E-mail adress: josefin.agnas@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Så ansöker du
