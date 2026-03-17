Senior Data Engineer
MultiMind Holding AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Holding AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking an experienced Data Engineer to join our client's team in Stockholm. This is a full-time role (100% utilization) with the option to work remotely up to 95%.
About the Client
Our client is a global leader in fashion and retail, operating in a dynamic and fast-paced environment where business and technology meet. The organization is committed to sustainable growth and innovation, with a focus on leveraging technology to drive transparency and efficiency in financial management.
Responsibilities:
Take end-to-end responsibility to build, optimize, and support existing and new data products towards the defined target vision.
Be a champion of DevOps mindset and principles and manage CI/CD pipelines and Terraform as well as Cloud infrastructure (GCP).
Ensure that built data products work as independent units of deployment, and non-functional aspects follow standards for security, scalability, observability, and performance.
Work closely with the Product Owner and other stakeholders around the vision for existing data products and identify new data products to support customer needs.
Work with product teams within and outside the domain on topics related to the data mesh concept.
Evaluate and drive continuous improvement while reducing technical debt in the teams.
Maintain expertise in the latest data/analytics and cloud technologies.
Qualifications:
Passion for data, people, and technology.
At least 4+ years' work experience, including hands-on experience as a Data Engineer on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Experience in GCP tools - Dataflow and BigQuery.
Experience in Data Build Tool (DBT).
Experience in different data formats (Avro, Parquet).
Experience in data query languages (SQL or similar).
Experience in data-centric programming using one or more programming languages: Python, Java, or Scala.
Good understanding of different data modeling techniques and trade-offs.
Knowledge of NoSQL and RDBMS databases.
Collaborative and co-creative mindset with excellent communication skills.
Motivated to work in an environment that allows independent decision-making.
Experience in working with data visualization tools.
Fluent in English, both written and verbal.
Advantageous: Business understanding of the retail industry.
Sounds interesting?
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would love to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Holding AB
(org.nr 556618-3686), https://www.multimind.se/
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Kungsgatan 66 111 22 Stockholm Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Saeeda Mahmoud 0708152782 Jobbnummer
9802122