Senior Data Engineer
2024-08-28
Hi there!
How would you like to work with a world-class team and help disrupt the energy industry and the way consumers use energy and interact with utility companies? At Eliq, you'll be joining a fast growing SaaS that helps utility companies accelerate the clean energy transition and transform end-customer experience. Currently, we serve 30+ clients with our SaaS service, energy analytics, white-label mobile apps, enabling hundreds of thousands of consumers to understand and manage their energy usage and are on a mission to reach 100s of millions of end-customers over the coming years.
We've embarked on a growth journey and we're signing up enterprise customers across the UK, Scandinavia, France, Spain, and the Baltics. This is an opportunity to be part of the next big thing in energy, an adventure with the team and contribute to a low-carbon, smart energy future.
What you will do:
Eliq is looking for a Senior Data Engineer to join our friendly and growing team, in one of our offices in Gothenburg, Sweden or Vilnius, Lithuania. You are someone who mostly thinks about how to make our data platform (we use Databricks) efficient, fast and reliable. Our lakehouse is up and running and already making an impact. However to move it forward we need some capable hands to level up our data infrastructure and engineering practices. You will work closely with the whole team as well as other stakeholders to define Objectives and Key Results and deliver value in an agile manner.
Who you are:
You will fit in great if you are proactive, strive for excellence but also are pragmatic problem solver. We expect you have at least 5 years of experience in data engineering trenches on Azure cloud and have battle scars to show for it. You have also built and/or architected data platforms on Azure Cloud that make data available throughout organisations. As a senior data engineer, we expect that you will have a desire to share data best practices to other Eliq engineers as well as take on team lead responsibilities once we expand data engineering function.
Requirements in short:
At least 5 years of experience with data engineering on Azure Cloud.
Experience developing and administrating ETL processes in Azure environment.
Experience developing Data Lake / Data Warehouse solutions.
Fluent in SQL, Python and Scala (optional).
Good grasp of Azure Infrastructure management.
Fluent in English and good communication skills
Nice to haves:
Azure Data Engineering Associate certification
Experience designing Data Lake / Data Lakehouse solutions
Experience with Databricks
Benefits:
Being the one who sets the standard and defines Data Engineering area @ Eliq.
Friendly and positive work environment with company culture that's based on respect for individual.
Flexible work from home policy - work where you are the most productive.
If you read this far, it's time to apply:
We think you're excited to work with a team that moves fast, takes risks, and comes to work every day excited about building a product that affects the lives of hundreds of thousands people, while helping to accelerate the transition to clean energy. We would love to hear from you.
