Market and Sales Development Specialist
Signifikant Svenska AB / Säljarjobb / Solna Visa alla säljarjobb i Solna
2026-06-04
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Signifikant Svenska AB i Solna
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
About the position
Are you a driven and curious talent who wants to build a career within sales and marketing in a tech-driven environment? We are looking for a Market & Sales Development Specialist to help drive growth through lead generation and early-stage sales activities.
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm.
What you will do
You will play a central role in building our sales pipeline by lead generation, prospect qualification, and marketing support. As the first point of contact, you guide potential customers through the initial stages of the sales funnel while contributing to our marketing efforts.
Sales Development
Identify, research and engage new leads in target markets
Generate and qualify sales opportunities through outreach (email, LinkedIn, phone, events)
Conduct needs assessments and book and hold early-stage demos
Marketing and Content
Create content such as case studies, presentations, blogs and social media posts
Planning, execution and analysis of marketing campaigns and activities
Contribute to messaging and positioning based on market insights
Use AI tools to improve outreach, campaigns and content development
About you
Bachelor's degree or higher, with 0–2 years of experience
Strong interest in technology and AI tools
Excellent communication skills in English (additional languages are a plus)
Experience with tools such as CRM systems, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, Microsoft 365 and AI tools
Highly organized, goal-oriented, proactive and self-driven
About Signifikant
Signifikant is a Swedish software and consultancy company specializing in solutions for the aftermarket within manufacturing, focusing on product and service information (PIM). Since 2004, we have helped companies improve their aftermarket processes and deliver high-quality product support.
We are a small, international team with colleagues from 10+ nationalities, where your ideas and contributions truly make an impact. You will work closely with Sales, Marketing and company leadership.
Why join us
Develop skills in B2B marketing and sales targeting global enterprises
Gain hands-on experience using AI in marketing and lead generation
Work in a flexible, international environment
Be part of a close-knit team with high impact and short decision paths
Enjoy a collaborative culture with company events, conferences and social activities
Interested?
Join us on our journey to grow Signifikant into a global player. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-28
E-post: recruitment@signifikant.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Signifikant Svenska AB
(org.nr 556657-7242), http://www.signifikant.se
171 68 SOLNA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9946739