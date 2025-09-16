Senior Data Engineer
Eliq AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2025-09-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Eliq AB i Göteborg
Hi there!
Help us drive the energy transition. Join Eliq as a Data Scientist to shape how millions of people use and understand energy.
Do you love working with data that makes a real-world impact? At Eliq, you'll transform raw energy data into smart, meaningful insights that help millions of people better understand and manage their energy use. You'll join a highly collaborative team where your work shapes innovative features like energy forecasting, peer comparisons, carbon impact calculations, and disaggregation, contributing to a more sustainable future.
What you will do:
Design, implement, test, and deploy robust machine learning models
Focus on use cases like forecasting, disaggregation, peer comparisons, and carbon tracking
Write clean, well-documented, production-ready Python code
Collaborate closely with product managers, data engineers, and developers to scope and deliver ML-powered features
Monitor model performance and continuously iterate to improve relevance, accuracy, and impact
Contribute to design and documentation of solutions to ensure knowledge sharing and long-term maintainability
Provide mentorship, support, and guidance to other team members, sharing best practices and insights
Who we think you are:
You're more than just a data expert, you're a problem solver who's passionate about using machine learning to make real-world impact. You write clean code, think critically, and love turning complex challenges into elegant, scalable solutions. You're also someone who values teamwork and enjoys sharing knowledge just as much as developing it.
We think you'll thrive at Eliq if you:
Have 5+ years of hands-on experience in data science roles
Are highly proficient in Python and SQL, with experience in building ML pipelines
Have successfully designed and deployed production-grade machine learning models
Know your way around cloud platforms like Azure, AWS, or Databricks
Can translate business needs into practical, data-driven solutions
Have experience (or strong interest) in energy data, time-series modeling, or forecasting
Communicate clearly, collaborate well across teams, and enjoy mentoring others
You think big, take initiative, and continuously look for ways to simplify complexity while driving innovation in a fast-moving environment.
What we bring to the table:
Flexible working hours and hybrid work from Gothenburg, Sweden or Vilnius, Lithuania
25 business days of vacation per year
Competitive monthly salary: 50,000-60,000 SEK gross, depending on experience
Annual team events with colleagues from Sweden, the UK, and other offices
Flat structure with a culture of autonomy, transparency, and purpose
Work with a small team that punches well above its weight-and creates measurable environmental and social impact
About Eliq:
Eliq is a leading company in the energy insights space , serving 30+ utilities across 13 European markets. Founded in 2015, Eliq is a VC-backed business with approximately 40 employees, experiencing significant growth. We are dedicated to improving the way energy is used by making sense of the world's energy data, enabling businesses to build digital energy products and users to avoid energy wastage. Join us in fast-tracking the planet's transition to net zero.
If you read this far, it's time to apply:
We think you're excited to work with a team that moves fast, takes risks, and comes to work every day excited about building products that affect the lives of millions of people while helping to accelerate the transition to clean energy. We would love to hear from you!
Privacy Notice: Your personal data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy Policy. By applying for this position, you agree to the processing of your personal data as described. For more details, please review our full privacy policy. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eliq AB
(org.nr 556763-2699), https://eliq.com/career/
Stora Badhusgatan 18-20 (visa karta
)
411 21 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9511144