Senior Cyber Security Architect
Knightec AB / Datajobb / Örnsköldsvik Visa alla datajobb i Örnsköldsvik
2024-12-04
, Nordmaling
, Kramfors
, Bjurholm
, Sollefteå
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Knightec AB i Örnsköldsvik
, Umeå
, Sundsvall
, Östersund
, Malå
eller i hela Sverige
Why this job is for you
We are now looking for a Senior Cybersecurity Architect to help shape the future of secure solutions for our clients. In this role, you will lead the design and implementation of robust cybersecurity architectures for clients in industries such as automotive and manufacturing. You will not only be a technical expert but also a mentor and leader for a team of junior cybersecurity professionals. Your role will ensure that security initiatives align with both technical requirements and the business objectives of our clients.
Key responsibilities
Develop and implement comprehensive cybersecurity architectures that follow both industry standards and client-specific requirements.
Integrate security solutions throughout the product development process, from initial design to deployment, with a focus on protecting against emerging threats.
Ensure that products, including embedded systems and IoT devices within the automotive and manufacturing sectors, are secured according to the latest regulations and best practices.
Lead security assessments to identify and mitigate potential risks.
Build and maintain strong relationships with clients by acting as a trusted advisor and supporting them in integrating security into their business objectives.
Collaborate with our sales team to identify new business opportunities and participate in client meetings and presentations.
Qualifications At least a BCs degree inCyberSecurity, information technology, computer science or related field.
A minimum of five years of experience in cyber security architecture - with a strong focus on product and infrastructure security.
Deep understanding of cybersecurity principles, practices, and tools, and how they are applied in complex technical environments.
Extensive knowledge of European cybersecurity regulations such as NIS2, the EU Data Act, and the Cyber Resilience Act.
Experience in leading and developing teams, ideally in technical fields, with a passion for supporting the professional growth of others.
Nice to have
Proficient inSwedish, both written and spoken.
Experience in sales support or business development in a consulting environment.
Certifications such as CISSP, CISM, CRISC or CISA.
An exciting journey with KnightecGroup
We at Knightec are now joining forces with our sister company Semcon to form Knightec Group. Together, we are becoming the leading player in Northern Europe in product and digital service development - how exciting is that? Our combined offering will be both broader and deeper, enabling us to take on large, strategic customer projects at the highest level of innovation and complexity. For our employees, this means fantastic opportunities for skill development and career paths. Does this sound like the place for you? Join us on this exciting journey! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Knightec AB
(org.nr 556622-2609), https://knightec.se Arbetsplats
Knightec Kontakt
Oliver Rydberg oliver.rydberg@knightec.se Jobbnummer
9045451