Senior Cyber Security Advisor
2024-09-26
Job Description
The Cyber Security Advisory Team at H&M Group is essential in safeguarding our information and technology assets. We offer strategic and operational cyber security guidance to our business stakeholders to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of our systems.
We foster a culture of collaboration, transparency, and trust. In this role, you will build and maintain strong relationships with our business stakeholders, ensuring their cyber security needs are effectively addressed.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead Comprehensive Security Assessments: Oversee and conduct in-depth security assessments of both in-house and third-party solutions to ensure stringent compliance with H&M's security standards.
Strategic Risk Management: Develop and implement advanced security maturity and risk assessment frameworks for internal and external partners, providing strategic insights and recommendations.
Executive-Level Training: Design and deliver specialized security training programs tailored for senior executives and key stakeholders, enhancing their understanding of critical cyber security issues.
Business Integration: Collaborate with senior business leaders to align cyber security strategies with business objectives, facilitating the achievement of goals while ensuring robust security measures.
Advisory Expertise: Serve as a trusted advisor to senior management, providing expert guidance on emerging threats, regulatory requirements, and best practices in cyber security.
Innovative Solutions: Drive the development and implementation of innovative security solutions, staying ahead of industry trends and technological advancements.
What We Value:
A collaborative, non-hierarchical approach to teamwork.
Transparency and trust in all interactions.
A proactive mindset in addressing cyber security challenges.
If you are passionate about cyber security and ready to make a significant impact, we would love to hear from you.
Qualifications
Experience working with Cyber Security in an Enterprise environment
Strong understanding of cyber security concepts, ability to give technical advice to business in security matters
Proven experience of cyber security or privacy frameworks, standards, and regulations, such as ISO 27001, NIST, CIS, and GDPR
Having a business mindset - understanding the needs and way of working in business and being a partner for them to reach their goals
Experience with highly effective and strong communication with business stakeholders in all levels of an organization
Familiarity with AI, Generative AI and ML
Experience of the retail industry is a merit
Fluent level of oral and written English
A positive spirit and attitude
Curiosity and learning mindset are also crucial to be successful in this role since it requires to work with new technologies before they're launched to bigger audiences. Showcasing how you stay on top of new knowledge is very important for us.
Additional Information
This is a fulltime permanent position. The role is based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden and we have a hybrid work structure.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
