Senior Category Purchaser
2024-01-31
Are you experienced within procurement and purchasing, result oriented and enjoy teamwork? If yes, this might be your next opportunity!
Valmet in Gothenburg is looking for a Senior Category Purchaser who leads, coordinates, and executes procurement work in Valmet projects, ensuring there is a competent, competitive, and timely supplier base. You work in close cooperation with several functions in Gothenburg such as project management and engineering within the Valmet Pulp & Energy and Services business lines.
As Senior Category Purchaser your key responsibilities include:
Act as procurement lead in assigned projects (Customer / Internal)
Responsible for a specific category group: raw material, tubes, piping, platework etc.
Lead negotiations within assigned Categories
Contract management including contract and business negotiations
Define and ensure implementation of long-term cost savings
Conduct supplier relationship management (SRM) with the most important suppliers
Conduct sourcing work
As we are cooperating closely with domestic and international suppliers you will have the opportunity to travel.
Who are you?
This is a true international position so if you have been working in a similar position in international business environments is an advantage. To be successful in the position you need to be result oriented and business driven. We see that you have experience from leadership and business negotiations.
Strong communication skills and intercultural negotiation skills belongs to your strengths. With your open and cooperative way of working as well as your desire to achieve results and success you will enjoy working at Valmet.
You are skilled in business analytics to make with swift and fact-based decisions and are familiar in working in ERP systems.
We see that you have a have a university degree in engineering och business administration or similar.
We offer
We offer an opportunity to join a procurement team with around 12 Procurement professionals and more than 250 committed colleagues at the Gothenburg office, plus many more worldwide.
At Valmet, we get things done by working together.
You will have an important role in the local procurement department but will also be a member of Valmet global procurement community with colleagues around the world. You work in a global business environment where you will be able to contribute to Valmet business success and results, enjoy rewarding challenges and further develop and broaden your personal and professional skills.
Valmet continues to develop the successful Pulp and Energy / Services business in Gothenburg so, come join us and embark on an exciting journey in a dynamic and agile environment!
Valmet offers an attractive workplace that is characterized by an aspiration to be free from discrimination and provide equal opportunities for everyone.
More information
For further information about the position please contact Peter Berg, Senior Manager Gothenburg Supply Center, peter.berg@valmet.com
For further information regarding the recruitment process, please contact Sofia Pålsson, HR, sofia.palsson@valmet.com
Great people often know great people - please share if you have a friend who would love this job.
Please send your application via the link latest by February 18th. We are reviewing the applications continuously, please don't wait with you application. Please note that we are not able to handle any applications sent via email.
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With over 19,000 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and serve an even wider base of process industries with our automation systems and flow control solutions. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork.
