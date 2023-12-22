Senior Buyer for Digital & IT
Powertrain Engineering Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Powertrain Engineering Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Skinnskatteberg
eller i hela Sverige
Join our team and play a key role in driving the automotive industry towards a sustainable tomorrow.
Aurobay has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
As a Senior Buyer for Digital & IT you will be a part of our fantastic Indirect Procurement (IDP) department located in Sweden and China. We are a diverse team so you will meet lots of caring and collaborative people. We are responsible for procurement of all non-production materials and services. The Senior Buyer position is a challenging and developing role where you together with your stakeholders will contribute to create world class powertrain solutions.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
• A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
• A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
• Want to drive a car? - Discount to buy a car, and a competitive leasing cost for a company car.
• Additional pension funding.
• Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
• To be successful in this role, you like challenges, are focused on setting and reaching goals. You are also motivated to find new solutions and opportunities and dare to challenge status quo with our suppliers and our stakeholders.
• You can handle parallel projects and see the whole picture of a business case. A strong team player who are honest and actively work with self-development.
• Have a strong business acumen combined with high integrity and can prioritize your own work and always delivery on time.
• You have a university degree and are fluent in English, written and spoken. Previous Procurement experience from the Digital space (hardware, software, service & cloud) is an advantage.
Your role at Aurobay
• Create and nurture commercial relations with suppliers and internal stakeholders to drive best in-class levels of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)
• Perform benchmark studies, supplier evaluations and lead commercial and legal negotiations.
• Own, prioritize and secure the end-to-end Procurement deliveries as well as to maximize the business value through the whole lifecycle.
Inclusion statement
At Aurobay, we are committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and believe that different perspectives and experiences make for a stronger, more innovative company.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is January 14th, but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Jinkil Jonson, jinkil.jonson@aurobay.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Felicia Eriksson, felicia.eriksson@aurobay.com
.
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
, +46 734 630 172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
,+46 733 333 801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Fredrik Fantenberg, fredrik.fantenberg@aurobay.com
, +46 728 889 790
IF Metall: Ordf Marko Borg Peltonen, marko.borg.peltonen@aurobay.com
(mailto:marko.peltonen@aurobay.com
), +46 733 333 764 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Powertrain Engineering Sweden AB
(org.nr 556830-5964), http://aurobay.com Arbetsplats
Aurobay Kontakt
Jinkil Jonson jinkil.jonson@aurobay.com Jobbnummer
8350798