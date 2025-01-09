Senior Buyer Aluminum Extrussion
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
At Volvo Group we are going through a massive industry transformation with battery electric vehicles, hydrogen, fuel cell etc.
Are you looking for challenges in the latest technology transformation and make the existing sustainable?
We from the Aluminum purchasing team contribute in all the new and existing products development, and we are anticipating a 3 fold increase in our business as compared to today!
When doing so we are always thinking about our environment and reflect and drive how to reduce the amount of CO2 produced from cradle to grave of our parts.
Here is where you come into the picture.
You, our hopefully soon to be new member will be taking the lead in driving Aluminum Extrusion business and with an additional responsibility of 'Segment leader' to drive the global strategy. You will be based in Gothenburg or Lyon and work in a truly global team.
Do you want to be part of our aluminum purchasing Team?
We feel you will fit right in, if you have
A strong motivation and are passionate about the changing environment. You are able to adapt easily and are solution oriented and thrive with collaborating both externally & internally.
• University degree in engineering or business
• 4+ years of experience in purchasing.
• Automotive purchasing experience is an advantage. And experience in aluminum extrusion will be excellent but not a must.
• Being fluent in English.
• Experience working with commercial topics in a preferably global environment.
• High level of negotiation and problem-solving skills.
• Enthusiastic, willing & quick to learn, do the extra mile, be proactive and sees opportunities in tough situations and thinks out of the box.
What's in it for you?
Sure, we have all the basics in place like pension and insurance, wellness allowance and a competitive salary. Those are just a few of the reasons you choose us...
You want to work with us because you will:
• Be a part of a global and diverse team, with purchasing teammates in different continents.
• Be a part of shaping the world into a more sustainably future.
• Be a part of a fun working culture with high pace where it does not get boring.
• Have endless opportunities to grow within the Volvo Group in pursuing your future career dreams.
Ready for the next move?
If you are curious to explore how we put our words into actions, follow us on LinkedIn and volvogroup.com.
For questions about this opportunity, contact Chiranth Ac, Head of Al Casting & New Business Models, chiranth.ac@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
"Volvo Group Purchasing is a team of changemakers that thrive in a fast-paced and exciting business environment. We are a truly global team with passion for innovation, sustainability, people, and where lifelong learning is an essential part of our culture. With our ecosystem of supply partners, we shape the world we want to live in and deliver value to customers, society, and the Volvo Group". Ersättning
