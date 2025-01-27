Senior Business Analysis
Axis Communications AB / Bankjobb / Lund Visa alla bankjobb i Lund
2025-01-27
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Have you been working as a Senior Business Analyst, or perhaps as a Business Systems Product Owner combining supply chain system knowledge with operational or strategic transformation initiatives? Do you like to initiate and lead change and improvement initiatives, particularly from an operations and supply chain perspective? Are you looking for a new opportunity to collaborate, achieve and grow, both as a person and as a professional? Do you want to play an important role in Axis' effort to create a smarter, safer world? Well, this position could be exactly what you are looking for: we are currently looking for a Senior Business Analyst in our team that works with Cross functional improvement projects and systems, within the Operations Development organization to our HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
Our team, "Cross Functional Projects and Systems," is an important part of Operations Development, helping to bring impactful change and new ideas to the organization. We focus on three main areas: managing cross-functional projects, overseeing the operations project portfolio, and ensuring effective business system product ownership and solution architecture. Through this work, we aim to create improvements that support the company's overall efficiency and success.
Our team includes skilled project managers, business system product owners, and solution architects. While team members often focus on their own projects and responsibilities, we frequently collaborate with a variety of stakeholders outside the team to tackle projects and address challenges, ensuring a broad perspective and effective solutions. We come together to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and support each other. Teamwork and collaboration are central to what we do, creating a space where everyone feels valued and supported. Sharing the same office also helps us stay connected and makes it easy to work together when needed. We are passionate about making a difference and delivering solutions that help shape the future of our organization.
What you'll do here as a Senior Business Analyst?
Support cross functional projects
* Support Cross-Functional Projects: Assist in executing various cross-functional projects, providing both technical expertise and general support to ensure timelines and deliverables are met. Bring subject matter expertise to projects, leveraging deep knowledge in areas such as procurement, logistics, inventory management, distribution, and supplier relations to drive informed decision-making and optimal project outcomes.
* Serve as a liaison between different teams, helping to align project goals with overall business objectives.
* Ability to assist or take on a project manager role for certain deliverables.
* In general, be involved in E2E supply chain development activities, together with Operations Development
Business Systems Product Ownership
* Adopt and implement product ownership best practices including developing a systems roadmap that is aligned with Operations, analyze & document requirements and maintain a backlog that is prioritized.
* Act as the primary liaison between business stakeholders and IT Product Owner teams for assigned system.
* Work with superusers throughout operations to understand current and future needs as well as build a team environment within the superuser community.
* Identify opportunities for process improvements holistically within the supply chain, recommending and implementing changes that enhance efficiency and reduce costs.
* Active participation and leadership in overall system landscape and systems capabilities and how the assigned system should be leveraged now and in the future.
* Oversee access rights access for assigned system.
* Ensure together with IT Product Owner that new functions and processes are well documented tested, and training is carried out with quality to ensure flawless implementation and adoption.
Product Portfolio
* Contribute to our project portfolio management process and strategy, for example by supporting intake and backlog management for new project ideas with analysis, business case and scope definition.
Are you the one that we are looking for?
We believe you are ambitious and social - teamwork and collaboration are essential to your success at Axis. In addition, you are structured and analytical. You can work independently but at the same time you successfully collaborate across organizational and cultural borders. You also thrive in an environment where you plan your own activities, drive initiatives, and take responsibility for the result. A strong drive and self-leadership are essential.
You have experience in product ownership and system implementations & enhancements including all phases from needs definition, solution, validation and business adoption. You have excellent prioritization and backlog management skills and experience with large ERP systems.
You have a passion for driving business growth through effective supply chain management, and a proven track record of delivering results-driven projects. With a strong educational foundation, you've built a career spanning 7+ years in supply chain management, with a focus on supporting and managing projects that drive business success. You have experience and a proven track record of initiating, executing, and completing supply chain and business improvement projects.
To be successful in this role you need strong communication skills; both Swedish and English are absolute requirements.
You will work closely with various stakeholders to fully understand their issues, create, and implement strategies for change, and turn potential into performance. You enjoy and excel at developing and maintaining relationships with suppliers, customers, and internal stakeholders.
Axis' business is truly global, and therefore some international travelling can be expected.
Ready to Act?
Do you have any questions? Please find out more from Fredrik Schlyter, Manager, Cross Functional Projects and Systems. +46 761 759887 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-121564". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
9126377