Senior Backend Engineer
2024-12-17
Disrupting the world of savings - for everyone
SAVR is a fast-growing Swedish fintech company revolutionizing the investment landscape. Our mission is to empower everyday investors by offering an alternative to traditional platforms with lower fees and a customer-centric approach. As a part of our team, you'll be at the forefront of innovation in the financial industry, shaping the future of investments in Sweden and beyond. For everyone who loves investments.
The team and role
As a Senior Software Engineer in our Backend team, you are part of our tech team based in Stockholm or Halmstad. You will be a part of building and developing the next generation investment platform. Your role involves close collaboration with fellow Software Engineers, as well as with Data Scientists, Product Designers and Product Managers.
Your work will be managed and supported by our Tech Team Lead. Our tech stack consists of Terraform, PHP (Laravel), Kotlin , SQL, and is hosted on AWS.
What you'll do:
Build Software Features in a fast paced environment
Drive ideas and develop concepts from a tech perspective
Contribute towards improving our tech stack, architecture, and operational methods
Collaborate and build high-quality products by following good engineering practices
Develop integrations to third-party API's
Embrace our learning culture by both receiving and providing feedback, and be open to getting constructive feedback on your code
What we're looking for:
Is a motivated engineer with a passion for software development and Infrastructure
Recognizes the importance of collaboration in order to build a great product, and enjoys engaging with colleagues to exchange ideas and concepts
Has 4+ years professional team-based software development experience
Is a team player who is open to everyone's opinions
Is fluent in English
Has experience from working in a scalable, product-based environment
Is either a Swedish citizen or holds a valid EU work permit. Unfortunately, we cannot offer visa sponsorship for this role
If your background differs but you have relevant skills and believe you can excel in this role, we encourage you to apply! Let us know your motivation and why we should have the opportunity to meet you, and we might contact you to learn more.
Prerequisites for greatnessOur team describes our culture as open-minded, innovative and product focused. As we are a start-up, we are a little messy - yet have a ton of ambition.For us to be a true challenger in the world of finance, we need to be innovative and think outside the box. Therefore, we are not afraid to try new things, and we consider failed attempts as opportunities to learn.We are prestigeless yet ambitious, and we expect our colleagues to be kind, humble, and enjoy working as a team.
What's in it for you
We offer you an exciting role in a product and design-driven fintech company that puts the customer experience at the top of the agenda. Here you will have the opportunity to make an impact and be part of building something great together. You get to work in a stimulating environment among ambitious and savvy colleagues, and we also make sure you get:
a neat set-up of the work tools
a competitive salary
employee stock options
generous health-care benefits
health- and life insurance
occupational pension
