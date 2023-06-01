Senior Backend Engineer
2023-06-01
ABOUT THE PRODUCT
Schibsted account is the largest identity provider in Scandinavia, providing over 15,5 million people with instant access to 60+ well-known digital brands - such as VG, Aftenposten, Finn, Blocket, Aftonbladet, Svenska Dagbladet, and Omni.
Schibsted provides one account across multiple sites helping users manage their identity in one place. This allows for SSO, swift login, and registration experience across all sites using Schibsted. As a consequence, this solution makes it easier for users to manage their profiles, stored payment methods and privacy settings.
ABOUT THE TEAM (User Identification)
- We are responsible for the entirety of Schibsted's login solution
- We are a cross-functional team with a dedicated Product manager, UX designer, and talented engineers in Sweden and Poland
- Our team has the autonomy to discover new ways forward, what tools and technologies we use, and influence the future of our Schibsted account product
- We put a strong emphasis on self-development and knowledge sharing.
ABOUT THE ROLE
We are looking for a Backend Engineer who wants to develop login solutions that are as seamless, intuitive and frictionless as possible - all without compromising security.
Responsibilities will include:
- Creating a seamless login experience and ensuring stable login sessions
- Enhancing how we perform risk-based authentication
- Maintaining the security of our login flow up to the highest standard
- Suggesting future developments with maintainability in mind, while taking into account the current tech stack and architecture
- Supporting the solution we develop on a daily basis
The tech stack our products use is quite broad, but we don't expect you to know everything!:
- Backend: PHP, NodeJS, Scala, Kotlin
- Frontend: JS (React), Typescript
- CI/CD: Travis, Spinnaker
- Infrastructure: AWS, EKS, Terraform
- Monitoring: Victoria Metrics/Prometheus
ABOUT YOU
We expect you to have:
- Solid experience in any of JVM languages (Java, Scala, Kotlin)
- Solid experience designing and building services in a cloud environment, especially AWS
- Knowledge of authentication (OAuth, OpenID) and security standards
- Willingness to learn new languages, frameworks and tools if needed
- Ability to collaborate within your own team and across teams
You will stand out if you also have the following:
- Experience in developing mobile SDKs (Android/iOS)
- Deep knowledge of either Kotlin or Scala
A background check will be conducted upon successful recruitment
Schibsted is a family of digital brands with a strong Nordic position, and more than 5,000 employees. Millions of people interact with our companies every day through our leading online marketplaces, world-class media houses. We also help new promising businesses grow. Our joint mission of empowering people in their daily lives is rooted in the values of our media heritage and a legacy of bold change. At our best, we are a fearless force for change in a society built on trust and transparency.
Data & Tech is a central product and tech unit that serves all of Schibsted. We are about 250+ people in Oslo, Stockholm and Krakow, and collaborate closely with other product and tech teams in all units in Schibsted. Areas of responsibilities include data & technology strategy, privacy/data trends/responsible data & machine learning, information security and internal IT. Ersättning
