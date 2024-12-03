Senior Backend Developer
Are you passionate about creating innovative solutions and making an impact in the world of Enterprise software solutions? Now, we're looking for a Senior Backend Developer to join our dynamic team and drive the evolution of our technology.
About the position
As a Senior Backend Developer you will be located in Gothenburg, Sweden, and work closely with our agile teams in Poland and Sri Lanka to build our cloud backend. The primary goal of our R&D team is to deliver secure, high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable code to support and enhance our current functionality.
Designing and implementing reusable/scalable connection solutions to various systems
Continuously exploring new technology to find new and better ways to implement our solution
Integrate, test, and verify the implementation
Collaborating with other development teams to create optimal solutions.
Applying long-term vision, making the code maintainable, reusable, and clean
Cooperating with stakeholders to design and deliver business-viable solutions
What are we looking for?
We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated individual with a passion for technology and business processes to join our fast-growing business unit. This role requires extensive experience, as we are seeking developers who not only love coding but also enjoy helping and mentoring other team members.
If you meet the qualifications outlined below and are interested in an exciting position at an international company, we encourage you to apply.
7+ years of software development experience
Solid knowledge of C#/.NET Core 6+
Proficiency in microservices, containerization (Docker and Kubernetes)
Strong understanding of developing multi tenant backend systems for the cloud
Proficiency in Microsoft Azure technologies such as Container Apps, VNet, B2C, Key Vault, Managed Identity, Service Bus, Storage Account and Cosmos DB
Knowledge of common Web techniques as REST, SOAP, SQL/NOSQL
CI/CD: Experience with Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD, or Azure DevOps for automated build, test, and deployment
Adaptability to changing business requirements
Agile Methodologies: Agile development experience, using Scrum/Kanban, and collaboration tools like Jira or Azure Boards
Bonus skills
Cloud Infrastructure as Code: Proficiency in Bicep, Terraform, or similar tools for automated cloud resource management
Security & Compliance: Implementing security best practices, authentication, and industry standards compliance
What we offer
We know great work comes from happy, engaged people. That's why we offer more than just a job-we offer a career full of opportunities to grow, innovate, and make an impact. Here's a taste of what's waiting for you:
A global role in a fast-growing company at the forefront of technology.
Opportunities to grow and work with groundbreaking solutions that deliver real value to top-tier clients.
A brand-new office in the heart of Gothenburg with breathtaking panoramic views and Friday breakfasts to fuel your creativity.
A team of highly skilled, fun-loving Novacurians to collaborate with every day.
Competitive compensation and benefits that reflect your experience, skills, and performance.
How to apply
If you meet the qualifications and are interested in an exciting position at an international company, we encourage you to apply today to be part of our journey!
Our selection process is ongoing, so seize this opportunity. For inquiries regarding the recruitment process, please reach out to Elin Mankert, Global Talent Acquisition Specialist, at elin@mankertagency.se
.
About Novacura
At Novacura we are passionate about solutions that enable our customers to work smarter and faster in their businesses. We work with several business systems and our own unique product Novacura Flow. We are a global organization with close cooperation between our offices in different countries and we have high ambitions to continue to develop and grow in all our markets. Ersättning
