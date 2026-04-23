Senior Attribute Leader Ride & Handling
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-23
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will take a key role in an automotive environment where chassis character and vehicle dynamics are central to the driving experience. The assignment focuses on defining, evaluating, and refining how the vehicle feels on the road, from steering response and roll behavior to the balance between primary and secondary ride comfort.
You will work close to specialists in chassis concept and vehicle dynamics, combining subjective assessment with technical analysis and calibration work in both physical vehicles and driving simulators. The role includes a broad interface across tires, suspension, braking, and steering, as well as clear communication of target fulfilment, risks, and recommendations to stakeholders. This is an exciting opportunity if you enjoy turning complex technical trade-offs into a clear and well-balanced driving experience.
Job DescriptionYou will define technical targets for chassis behavior, including steering feel, roll gradients, and ride comfort balance.
You will evaluate vehicles through structured subjective assessments using the VSR scale.
You will calibrate and refine chassis-related hardware and software components, such as damper tuning, bushing compliance, and EPAS, in vehicle and simulator environments.
You will drive system integration across tires, suspension geometry, and braking to secure the right overall vehicle behavior.
You will collaborate closely with chassis concept teams to align target setting and support future platform development.
You will provide technical input, data, and recommendations to senior stakeholders during decision points and follow-ups.
You will identify risks and conflicting requirements that may affect vehicle dynamics performance or target fulfilment.
You will maintain clear documentation and visual follow-up of targets, KPIs, and competitive benchmarking data.
RequirementsDegree in mechanical engineering, mechatronics engineering, or automotive engineering.
Minimum 10 years of chassis in-car tuning.
Driving license B.
Advanced test driver license from known test tracks.
Excellent knowledge of CANape.
Strong technical project management and time management skills.
Ability to travel regularly as part of the assignment.
Ability to work collaboratively with diverse teams in a high-performance environment.
A self-driven, analytical, and adaptable way of working.
Strong communication skills and an interest in new technologies.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7629072-1963750". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9872677