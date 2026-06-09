Drivers Wanted for PizzaDirekt Flexible Part-Time, Side Job or Full-Time
The Rune Stones AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Norrköping Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Norrköping
2026-06-09
, Söderköping
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos The Rune Stones AB i Norrköping
PizzaDirekt
PizzaDirekt is a growing Swedish ordering platform for takeaway and home delivery. We partner with restaurants across Sweden and help them reach more customers with lower fees and better terms. Customers order directly through our app or website, "Pizzadirekt.se".
We are currently looking for more delivery drivers in Norrköping, Finspång, and Söderköping.
As a driver for PizzaDirekt, you will deliver food from local restaurants to customers in your area. You decide when and how much you want to work.
This job is suitable for you if you want to:
Work part-time alongside your studies or another job
Work part-time or full-time
Have flexible working hours
Deliver in areas of your own choosing
We offer:
✅ Payouts within a few days directly to your bank card
✅ Flexible working hours – work whenever it suits you
✅ The ability to choose your delivery area
✅ An easy-to-use app for managing deliveries
✅ Support whenever you need assistance
✅ No registration fees
✅ No monthly fees
We are looking for someone who:
Is customer-oriented and responsible
Has a bicycle, moped, car, or another suitable vehicle
Owns a smartphone
Can communicate in Swedish or English
Wants to work independently
Employment Type
Full-time
Part-time
Extra/temporary work
Application
Apply online at:
valentinogroup.se/apply/pizzadirekt
Do you have any questions?
📞 010-641 17 78
✉️ info@pizzadirekt.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The Rune Stones AB
(org.nr 559497-0435) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
PizzaDirekt Jobbnummer
9956133