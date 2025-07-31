Senior Asic Verification Engineer
Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development center in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).
We are looking for experienced System developer for MES
As one of fifteen skilled engineers in our Factory IT & Digitalization department, you will be a central part of projects and you will meet a lot of new challenges and opportunities on the way.
Are you an analytical problem solver with experience in requirements analysis, datadriven environments and an eye for both the big picture and details? We are now looking for a consultant for a long-term assignment as a Functional Analyst where you will be a key player in the borderland between IT and business.
The assignment:
You will support projects and line in an advisory and operational role with a focus on requirements analysis, process mapping, improvement work and development of solutions.
You help the organization to identify business needs, find smart solutions, and then transform these into functioning processes or technical solutions.
Role:
Requirements gathering, analysis and documentation for datamapping in production lines
Business process mapping and improvement proposal design
Advisor in digitalization and work closely with the engineering team on projects for automated production cells.
Requirements:
Has experience in requirements analysis and business systems, preferably SAP
Has a good understanding of business flows and digitalization in the manufacturing industry
Is communicative, self-motivated and likes to cave in complex processes
Meritorious:
Experience of OEE measurement and/or production follow-up
Has experience of writing scripts in e.g. Python and/or Excel VBA
Has worked with Power Platform (Power Apps, Automate, Power BI)
English and Swedish language is preferre
