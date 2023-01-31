Senior Aircraft APU/Propulsion System Engineer
2023-01-31
About Heart Aerospace
At Heart Aerospace we work at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. Heart's mission is to create the world's greenest, most affordable, and most accessible form of transport.
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers driven by electric motors with battery derived energy. The ES-30 is expected to enter into service in 2028.
Your place of work will be at our main office and hangar facility. This is located at Säve Airport in Gothenburg, Sweden. Relocation assistance can be provided. We offer stock options to all our employees and a challenging and inspiring work environment.
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team.
Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
Role Overview
We are looking for a Senior Aircraft APU/Propulsion System Engineer to design and develop our turbogenerator system for a hybrid-electric regional airplane. This will be a broad role covering design, analysis, integration, and testing of the APU/Turbogenerator.
You will work in the APU/TurboGen Systems department, part of the engineering organization, and take broad responsibility for development, integration, qualification and certification of the turbogenerator/APU.
You will oversee the turbogenerator/APU system architecture including physical installation, performance tradeoffs, cooling system design/specification, safety and certification requirements compliance. You will be responsible to select, integrate and test all turbogenerator/APU system requirements targeting the compliance with safety, performance and program requirements.
Qualifications & Experience
-
Bachelor of Science in Engineering
-
Minimum 10 years' experience in aircraft propulsion systems and/or APU systems
-
Extensive experience with aircraft propulsion system design and integration, including mechanical, electrical, loads, noise and emissions aspects
-
Aerospace background and proven experience with aircraft certification requirements (EASA/FAA Part 23 and 25) are required
-
Practical experience in a lab or test rig environment
-
Experience as digital mock-up user in CAD systems
-
Working knowledge of systems engineering principles for safety critical systems (SAE ARP 4754/4761)
-
Working knowledge of airborne hardware and software development assurance processes (RTCA DO-178 & 254)
-
Knowledge of aircraft fuel system design is an asset
The ideal candidate would have
-
Working knowledge in manage and release system requirements and specifications
-
Experience in managing suppliers and interfaces among stakeholders
-
Experience interacting with certification authorities
-
Experience in management of complex electrical and/or mechanical interfaces of aircraft systems
-
Working knowledge in safety process analysis such as FHA, FTA and FMEA
-
Knowledge in system modeling tools such as Matlab/Simulink are desirable
-
Demonstrate excellent communication skills and provide timely, accurate reports and presentations to senior management and functional teams
-
Well-organized and has excellent interpersonal and communication skills to work in international teams
-
Willing to defend and challenge new technical ideas.
-
Able to adapt to new challenges and go beyond the original field of expertise
-
A passion for aircraft and Heart's mission
At Heart Aerospace, we believe every career is as unique as the individual and empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture motivated by a powerful purpose. We are growing and there will be plenty of opportunities for development and taking on other responsibilities.
Heart is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable.
