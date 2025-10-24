Senior AI Automation Engineer
Role Description
We are seeking a Senior AI Automation Engineer with deep expertise in agentic AI systems, GitHub-based workflows, and Copilot-integrated automation. In this role, you will architect, implement, and optimize intelligent automation frameworks that leverage autonomous agents to enhance productivity and streamline enterprise operations. You will collaborate across teams to ensure secure, scalable, and efficient deployment of AI-driven development processes.
Responsibilities
Design and implement agentic AI frameworks for autonomous and multi-agent operations
Integrate GitHub Copilot into development and testing workflows for optimized delivery
Define and maintain AI testing strategies including data validation and CI/CD integration
Develop automated pipelines and APIs to support AI-based productivity tools
Collaborate with engineering and architecture teams to scale AI automation practices
Ensure compliance with enterprise standards for AI ethics, transparency, and reliability
Requirements
Proven experience with agentic AI architectures and multi-agent orchestration
Expertise in GitHub, including Copilot, Actions, and repository management
Strong experience with Microsoft Copilot Studio, prompt engineering, and secure data handling
Advanced proficiency in Python, including API integration and pipeline automation
Understanding of AI governance principles: fairness, reliability, transparency
Meriting
Experience in AI-integrated test automation frameworks
Hands-on experience in DBT or Python-based testing for data migration or transformation projects
Familiarity with Copilot agents such as Writing Coach, Prompt Coach, and Visual Creator, and ability to customize them for business needs
Start: 2025-11-17
Duration: Until 2026-05-31
Location: Stockholm (hybrid, 50%)
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm within the IT sector. We partner with established technology companies as well as innovative startups to offer attractive career opportunities for professionals looking to grow within digital development and IT. With our strong technical expertise and extensive network, we effectively match the right consultant with the right assignment. At Rasulson Consulting, you will receive personalized guidance, ongoing feedback, and the opportunity to take the next step in your career. Så ansöker du
