Senior Accountant (R-16523)
Dun & Bradstreet Sweden AB / Ekonomijobb / Solna Visa alla ekonomijobb i Solna
2024-08-01
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dun & Bradstreet Sweden AB i Solna
Why We Work at Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet unlocks the power of data through analytics, creating a better tomorrow. Each day, we are finding new ways to strengthen our award-winning culture and accelerate creativity, innovation and growth. Our 6,500+ global team members are passionate about what we do. We are dedicated to helping clients turn uncertainty into confidence, risk into opportunity and potential into prosperity. Bold and diverse thinkers are always welcome. Come join us! Learn more at dnb.com/careers.
Are you passionate about finance and looking for a dynamic role? We invite you to bring your expertise to our team and take on a pivotal role in ensuring our financial excellence.
Key Responsibilities:
Monthly Financial Management: Oversee and complete all US GAAP month-end transactions and analysis in line with our corporate close calendar.
Accurate Reporting: Deliver timely and precise financial reports to our local, regional, and global partners. Analyze business results and provide insights into key drivers compared to prior periods and forecasts.
Compliance and Controls: Ensure adherence to internal financial controls, corporate accounting policies, and procedures. Perform monthly balance sheet reconciliations in compliance with SOX controls, and resolve any issues.
Statutory Responsibilities: Manage local statutory financial statements, filings, audits, tax, VAT, revenue, and employee-related cost postings.
GAAP Reconciliation: Maintain accurate US GAAP vs. Local GAAP reconciliations, providing insights into the primary differences.
Audit Coordination: Serve as the main contact for internal and external auditors. Agree on audit plans and ensure any audit points are addressed by the appropriate teams.
Revenue Accounting Support: Oversee Front of House revenue accounting, including system reconciliations and related account controls.
Project Leadership: Lead and deliver key business projects, including system upgrades and new initiatives.
Business Partnership: Collaborate with local finance and operations teams to drive change, add value, and maintain commercial awareness.
Process Improvement: Identify and implement efficiency initiatives in processes and procedures.
Regulatory Guidance: Advise finance, sales, and operational teams on new regulations, accounting issues, and ad-hoc requests.
Team Culture: Foster a collaborative and high-performance culture within the accounting department.
Experience and Professional Qualifications Required:
Professional Certification: Qualified Chartered Accountant or equivalent academic degree in Accounting, Finance, or Auditing.
Extensive Experience: Over 7 years of robust experience in finance and accounting.
Regulatory Expertise: In-depth knowledge of local statutory accounting, regulations, and tax compliance.
Corporate Environment: Experience working in a US headquarters and a mature shared services environment is a plus.
Specialized Knowledge: Familiarity with taxation and transfer pricing is highly desirable.
Skills Required:
Language Proficiency: Fluent in both Swedish and English, with strong verbal and written communication skills.
Financial Systems Experience: Proficiency in working with larger financial systems is essential; experience with Workday is preferred.
GAAP Knowledge: Strong understanding of Swedish GAAP K3 is required. Familiarity with US GAAP and Sarbanes-Oxley requirements is a plus.
Positive Attitude: Demonstrates a 'Can-do' attitude with the ability to coordinate multiple inputs and deliver clear, concise, and insightful management information.
Excellent Communication: Exceptional communication skills, marked by high levels of proactivity. Ability to respond with urgency and collaborate effectively across all business functions.
Adaptability: Capable of working under pressure in a dynamic environment where priorities must be continually re-evaluated and adapted.
Technical Skills: Strong Excel and analytical skills.
Why Join Us?
Be a part of a global team that values innovation and continuous improvement.
Opportunity to drive impactful projects and initiatives.
Collaborative work environment with a focus on professional growth and development.
Competitive compensation and benefits package.
All Dun & Bradstreet job postings can be found at https://www.dnb.com/about-us/careers-and-people/joblistings.html
and https://jobs.lever.co/dnb.
Official communication from Dun & Bradstreet will come from an email address ending in @dnb.com.
Notice to Applicants: Please be advised that this job posting page is hosted and powered by Lever. Your use of this page is subject to Lever's Privacy Notice and Cookie Policy, which governs the processing of visitor data on this platform. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dun & Bradstreet Sweden AB
(org.nr 556436-3421)
Rosenborgsgatan 4 (visa karta
)
169 93 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Huvudkontor Jobbnummer
8820131