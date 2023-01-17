Senior Accountant
Axel Arigato AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Göteborg Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axel Arigato AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Born in 2014 by Creative Director, Max Svärdh and CEO, Albin Johansson, Axel Arigato is a Sweden based contemporary brand that started from an Instagram page and an idea to break into the footwear market.
With deep roots in music, art, architecture and what is contemporary, Axel Arigato has defined itself by offering more than a product. It has been created to leave an experience at the front of mind, whether it's via stores, online or through events.
Axel Arigato currently has 8 stores, including London, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Munich & Paris with more pending. Expanding from 2 people to now hiring over 100 members of staff in 7 years, Axel Arigato also operates a subsidiary office in London.
THE ROLE & TEAM
We are offering an exciting opportunity for a Senior Accountant to join our Gothenburg HQ Finance team. When working with us you can expect to work with great colleagues in a rapidly expanding fashion company, where every day brings unique challenges and possibilities. We are a company of innovators, dreamers, and doers who are driven by passion.
As Senior Accountant you will be responsible for the ongoing accounting and tax processes for selected companies; ensuring month end closing and reporting is completed according to timetable and to the relevant authorities.
Amongst the highest prio tasks like month end closing and tax responsibilities for Axel Arigato AB, Axel Arigato Sverige AB and Axel Arigato Holding AB; you will also drive:
• Posting of bank transactions and reconciliation of bank accounts.
• Performing intercompany invoicing and ensuring intercompany netting with counter parties.
• Managing fixed asset capitalizations and depreciation.
• Managing marketplaces, PSP (payment service provider) and reconciliation of accounts.
• Managing monthly VAT postings.
• Reporting VAT, OSS and Periodisk sammanställning to Skatteverket.
• Ensuring all financial transactions are recorded in time and follows legal requirements.
• Ensuring month end closing is completed accurately and according to timetable.
• Completing balance sheet reconciliations and supporting the Accounting Manager in performing risk analysis of balance sheet
• P&L review and cost control (with Arrounting Manager).
• Supporting the centralised Accounts Payable team with the weekly pay run.
• Supporting the Accounting Manager with the annual audit and transfer pricing documentation.
• Collaborate with the other members of the Accounting Team as well as other departments in the organization to drive better internal controls and process efficiency.
• Contribute the annual audit and transfer pricing documentation.
ARE YOU THE ONE?
We seek an experienced (several years post-graduate) accountant who is ready to take the next step and become a Senior Accountant, or someone who is looking for a lateral move but to a new and forming company where they can have an influence in our future ways of working.
• Documented excellent and long standing accounting experience, preferably in a medium to large international corporate environment.
• Experience using SAP S/4 Hana Finance module.
• Someone who likes to collaborate.
• A doer-who likes to drive new ways of working with an eye for efficiency
• Let's not forget fun! We hope you have a passion for your role and can also have fun with us :)
READY TO JOIN THE A-TEAM?
Thanks for reading this far-we appreciate it. If this ad sounds like you and you want to learn more and apply, please submit your CV in English before January 31 . Our recruitment process is strictly based on competencies. Therefore, we kindly ask you not to include your picture or age with your application.
We will contact qualified and interesting candidates within 3 weeks. All applicants will be updated within a month.
• This role is based in Gothenburg Sweden and we are not able to support an international move or visa sponsorship for this role at this time.
To see more about our company and careers we welcome you to AXEL ARIGATO - Careers.
OUR VALUES : DROP
Diversity, Respect, Openness and Passion are our values that we live and breathe. They are the foundation for our current state and what we will always bring with us to the future.
Axel Arigato is an equal opportunity employer and we value a diverse workforce and diverse perspectives. We believe that our differences are a strength and that different life experiences and backgrounds are what makes magic happen. We aim for building a platform through the power of community, inclusivity and memorable experiences externally and internally. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axel Arigato AB
(org.nr 556953-0438) Arbetsplats
Axel Arigato Jobbnummer
7353149