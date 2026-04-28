Security Manager at Saab Naval
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2026-04-28
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, Emmaboda
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Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
Do you want to develop security at one of Sweden's most high-tech companies? At Saab security is prioritized, on top management's agenda and crucial for competitiveness, profitability and trust in a challenging global market.
Saab Naval Security Department is looking for a Security Manger with responsibility towards our Business Units (BU).
Your operational role as a Security Manager is to build and strengthen a general security culture within the Business Units and develop security work based on external and internal security protection requirements.
You will work closely with the entire Security Department but in particular with the other Security Managers at the other Business Units. In addition to this you will liaise and collaborate extensively with other departments internally as well as externally.
You will report to Head of Security Operations, Business Area Naval.
Your main tasks will be:
Coordinating security work at the Business Unit level and being the contact person for all security matters
Leading security protection planning according to the Business Units contracts that require security protection
Ensuring regulatory compliance, such as continuously reviewing and evaluating applicable laws, regulations, requirements and agreements for the Business Unit
Being the bridge between the Business Unit and authorities in security-related matters
Business Area Naval provides the most efficient platforms on and under the sea, both for the military and civilian domain. The portfolio covers submarines, surface ships, combat boats, under-surface vessels, torpedoes and more. Within Saab Security, we have anchored a Saab wide ambition to become world leading in security risk management and to be referred to by other security professionals as the company having the best practices in place.
You will be based in Karlskrona. We are a global company working in an international context meaning both domestic and international travel will be required.
Your profile
To be successful in this role we believe you:
Have a university degree or equivalent competence acquired through work-life experience, related to the Security domain
Are a socially skilled person who has an easy way of making contacts and cooperating inside and outside the company. You are comfortable in taking decisions and have a high degree of integrity
Good communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
Have experience from working with security related legislation and legal frameworks
We consider it an advantage if you:
Have experience of information security both in the national and the international context e.g. ISO27 '1 and CMMC
Have experience in Swedish Protection Security Act
Can take responsibility for your own area and you understand how your part contributes to the greater good
Have several years of experience from working for government authorities or in a global company demanding an understanding of security related issues in the business process
You are a true team player, and as such you focus on team results. Personal qualities will be of the outmost importance, and it is paramount that you are a trustworthy individual with strong ethics and personal integrity.
You understand the need for balanced security in a business-driven environment. As an BU Security Manager at Saab Naval, you are likely to get in contact with classified information. This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Styrmansgatan 1 (visa karta
)
371 30 KARLSKRONA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Saab Kontakt
Contact
Saab AB caroline.persson@saabgroup.com Jobbnummer
9880266