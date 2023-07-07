Scrum Master - Stockholm
2023-07-07
We are looking for a Scrum Master to join our team in Stockholm.
The Scrum Master is responsible for ensuring Scrum is understood and enacted. Scrum Masters do this by ensuring that the Scrum Team adheres to Scrum theory, practices, and rules. The approach is not a one-size fits all, rather the Scrum Master needs to tailor the methods and practices used to fit with the team dynamic, the external environment and the agile maturity of the team.
The Scrum Master is a servant-leader and agile educator for the Scrum Team. The Scrum Master helps those outside the Scrum Team understand which of their interactions with the Scrum Team are helpful and which aren't. The Scrum Master helps everyone change these interactions to maximize the value created by the Scrum Team.
The Scrum Master serves the Product Owner in several ways, including:
• Finding techniques for effective Product Backlog management.
• Helping the Scrum Team understand the need for clear and concise Product Backlog items.
• Understanding product planning in an empirical environment.
• Ensuring the Product Owner knows how to arrange the Product Backlog to maximize value.
• Understanding and practicing agility.
• Facilitating Scrum events as requested or needed.
The Scrum Master serves the Development Team in several ways, including:
• Coaching the Development Team in self-organization and cross-functionality.
• Helping the Development Team to create high-value products.
• Removing impediments to the Development Team's progress.
• Facilitating Scrum events as requested or needed.
• Coaching the Development Team in organizational environments in which Scrum is not yet fully adopted and understood.
Our vision of a successful Scrum Master is one who coaches and elevates the team, to a point where the team is no longer dependent on the Scrum Master. Where the team achieves continuous improvement and the Scrum Masters responsibilities have been distributed among a strong and capable team. It's all about changing the mindset of the team to become Mini Scrum Masters of their own.
It is meriting if you hold a certification such as a Scrum.org PSM, or a Scrum Alliance CSM, or a SAFe® Scrum Master.
Competences:
• Servant Leadership.
• Team building capabilities.
• Conflict resolution.
• Problem solving.
• Ability to make sound decisions.
• Communicative, educative, and pedagogic
What we offer
Capgemini Engineering is one of the world's leading consulting companies in R&D. We work in most industries globally. In Scandinavia, we focus mainly on Automotive, Industry, Telecom and Life Science. We deliver, together with our global centers of expertise, solutions for both large global customers and smaller local start-up companies.
Today we are part of the Capgemini group, which gives us even more opportunities to find the right clients and projects. Based on the clients' needs, we provide expert competence, entire project groups, services, and overall commitments. Always based on what best suits the client's own organization and challenges.
Capgemini Engineering offers you a work environment that is characterized by innovation. As a consultant at Capgemini Engineering, you are part of something bigger. We care about you as a colleague and offer you a safe and favorable employment. For us, the community is important and in addition to professional development, we offer you a variety of activities. We work to promote participation by continuously arranging lunches, breakfasts, after works, sports events and more.
Join us to Get the Future You Want! Welcome with your application!
Recruitment process during the summer holiday
Right now, it's holiday season at Capgemini Engineering. We look forward to reviewing your application upon our return in week 33 and expect to be able to give you feedback towards the end of August.
Thank you for your patience!
Application and contact
Selection and interviews are running continuously.
Apply now since we assign roles during the whole application time span.
For questions and for more information contact Jan Hansson, Talent Acquisition Partner, 0725-616900
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
We kindly but firmly refrain from direct contact with staffing, brokerage, and recruitment companies as well as other external actors and sellers of additional job advertisements.
Capgemini Engineering is an integral part of the Capgemini Group, a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology.
www.capgemini.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
https://capgemini-engineering.com/se/en/about-us/our-offices/
