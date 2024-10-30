SCM - Subject Matter Expert
At Maersk, we have a vision larger than the ocean: to be a true integrator of container logistics connecting and simplifying our customers' supply chain. We count on our people to make it happen. Besides focusing on creating value for our customers and the business, a key priority for us is to drive personal and professional development for our people to prepare for further career progression. We value the diversity of our talent and will always strive to recruit the best person for the job.
We are currently looking for a SCM - Subject matter Expert for our NDC CX Continuous Improvement team.
Opportunity
The position as Subject Matter Expert offers an opportunity to support the customer experience organization with knowledge, guidance, and expertise. The scope of this role includes support to area customer experience on the customer onboarding journey to the features and channels of our self-service tools as well as integration of new business to ensure a successful introduction into our company. There will be an expectation to drive process standardization, customer effort reduction and CX KPI improvements in our area. Furthermore, there will be a scope of training and capability building of our customer experience colleagues, along with ongoing cooperation with CEN as the local anchor for system and process related deployments.
We offer
At Maersk we value the diversity of our talent and will always strive to recruit the best person for the job - we value diversity in all its forms, including but not limited to gender, age, nationality, race, sexual orientation, disability, or religious beliefs. We are proud of our diversity and see it as a genuine source of strength for building high performing teams.
Key responsibilities
• Support CX teams with training and capability building across our SCM systems and processes.
• Support the area Implementation team with customer integration.
• Act as local anchor for SCM related deployments.
• Feed relevant CEN stakeholders with requirements and feedback based on area needs.
• Analyze and identify areas of improvement and drive/support the needed changes in process/solutions.
Accountabilities
• Improvements in customer experience and internal efficiencies incl. CX KPI improvement and customer effort reduction.
• Capability building of CX teams and local process execution capabilities
• First line of support to customer implementation
• Rolling out global and local initiatives for supply chain frontline agents
We are looking for
• Experience of at least 3 years in Logistics or Supply Chain Management.
• Key knowledge of the Maersk SCM operating systems
• Excellent understanding and focus on customer centricity
• Experience of working with improving processes.
• Experience in project management along with improvement tools such as Lean, 5S, Gemba etc. is preferred but not necessary.
• Fluent in English both written and verbal communication.
• Strong influencing skills and strong capabilities to articulate a message and promote same.
• Result driven combined with the ability to achieve results through people.
• Initiative-taking mind-set
• Good Stakeholder management skills
This position can be based in any of these countries ; Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
