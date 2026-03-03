Scientist/PhD, Cell biologist
2026-03-03
Scientist/PhD, Cell biologist at Pretzel Therapeutics
Hands-on experience in mammalian cell culture and cell-based assays
Form of employment: 6-months fixed-term contract with possibility of up to 6-months extension
Starting date: As soon as possible, preferred; flexible start date (target May 1, 2026)
Location: Mölndal, Sweden
Industry: Biotechnology, Science, Medicine.
Position: We're looking for a talented PhD Cell Biologist to join our team who is eager to contribute to the exciting growth of our biotech company. The title and salary will be determined based on your experience and qualifications, ensuring a competitive and rewarding package.
Pretzel Therapeutics: If you are a driven PhD Cell Scientist with strong hands-on experience in mammalian cell culture and cell-based assays, then Pretzel Therapeutics might be for you.
Pretzel Therapeutics is a biotechnology company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with research facilities in Mölndal at GoCo House, part of GoCo Health Innovation City. Pretzel Therapeutics is dedicated to developing life-changing medicines with a broad pipeline of first-in-class treatments addressing novel targets within the mitochondria. By harnessing cellular energetics to modulate disease processes and improve survival, function and quality of life, we are ushering in a new treatment paradigm for a breadth of conditions spanning neurological, muscle, metabolic and rare diseases.
Role overview
We are seeking a highly motivated Cell Biology Scientist to join our growing team and contribute to the advancement of our mitochondrial research platform and drug discovery programs. This is a dynamic, bench-focused role where you will design and execute cellular experiments to identify and characterize potential therapeutic candidates.
As a key member of the biology team, you will work closely with project and group leaders in the USA and Sweden to drive experimental workflows, generate high-quality data, and advance discovery programs. The ideal candidate combines deep technical expertise in cell-based assay development with proactive problem-solving, strong analytical thinking, and a collaborative mindset.
This position offers the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to innovative mitochondrial biology research within a fast-growing biotech environment.
Responsibilities
• Develop and perform cellular screening assays and molecular biology analysis in low- to high-throughput, plate-based formats.
• Perform ex vivo experiments and operate advanced analytical instruments and data analysis software.
• Expand, maintain, and quality-check mammalian cell lines, including primary, cancer, and stem cells.
• Analyze, interpret, and present experimental data clearly and accurately.
• Deliver work on time, maintain meticulous records of experiments in an electronic lab notebook and write Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and reports.
• Ensure compliance with laboratory standards, safety regulations, and company policies.
• Transfer protocols internally and support external collaborations as needed.
• Communicate scientific data effectively to various audiences.
• Perform the above tasks under the direction of Pretzel project leaders and group leaders.
• Perform other work-related tasks delegated by the designated Pretzel manager or project leader.
Qualifications
• A Ph.D. degree in Cell Biology, Molecular Biology or related fields.
• Strong hands-on experience in cell-based assays and biological assay development and optimization.
• Knowledge of experimental design, statistical data analysis, and biological data interpretation.
• Expertise in various molecular biology techniques from extraction of DNA, RNA, and protein, to PCR, RT-PCR, qPCR, Western blot, ELISA, etc.
• Capability for innovation while performing routine assays.
• Strong computer, scientific, documentation and organizational skills.
• Proactive, independent, and highly motivated with excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Good team player with strong data analysis, presentation and scientific communication skills.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
Desirable qualifications
• Industry experience in drug discovery
• Experience in high-throughput technologies and automation/liquid handling systems.
• Experience in omic sample preparation and analysis.
• Experience in immunostaining and microscopy image acquisition and analysis.
• Knowledge of mitochondrial functional-related assays, such as respiration analysis, COX staining, complex activity assay, and blue-native gel electrophoresis, mitochondrial membrane potential/mitochondrial mass assay
What can Pretzel Therapeutics offer?
Pretzel offers a market competitive salary, vacation, occupational pension, and private health insurance.
Our growing team is committed to building the world's leading platform to develop therapeutics harnessing the intricacies of mitochondrial biology. Pretzel's culture fosters a work environment built on respect, integrity, quality, and, of course, fun! We also work in close cooperation with collaborators and service providers in countries all over the world. Pretzel Therapeutics is growing rapidly, and we hope that you will join us on this exciting journey.
All applications will be processed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled before the application deadline, which is why we ask you to apply as soon as possible.
You are welcome to submit your application by sending your CV and cover letter to careers@pretzeltx.com
• Please include your full name on your resume
• Please include the position "Scientist, Cell biologist - Yonghong" in the subject line
• Deadline to apply: April 15th. As we aim to appoint a qualified candidate as soon as possible, applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and the position may be filled prior to this date.
Questions about the position can be put to Yonghong Shi: YShi@pretzeltx.com
Note: this contact is for questions only, please apply through careers@pretzeltx.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-15
E-post: careers@pretzeltx.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Cell biologist - Yonghong". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pretzel Therapeutics Sweden AB
(org.nr 559320-4992), http://pretzeltx.com
Entreprenörsstråket 10 (visa karta
)
431 53 MÖLNDAL Jobbnummer
9773434