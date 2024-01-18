Scientist Manufacturing Technology (CDC)
2024-01-18
Are you passionate about drug development and manufacturing technology? We are now looking for a Scientist with focus on Continuous Direct Compression (CDC) manufacturing line in Oral Product Development (OPD) Gothenburg. This is an exciting opportunity to join a vibrant team working on the next generation of medicines and play a key role in the development of new medicinal products.
Pharmaceutical Technology & Development (PT&D) at AstraZeneca Gothenburg, designs and delivers the drug products (formulations, devices, and packaging), required to support development of new medicines to patients. Likewise, we design and deliver products to be used in toxicology studies or clinical trials, and we develop technology to ensure that a drug product can be scaled up and established at a commercial production site. We work closely with other internal functions and external partners such as regulatory authorities. At Oral Product Development (OPD), a sub-division of PT&D, we focus on the fields of Immediate Release Drug Products and Oral Controlled Release Drug products. In this role the focus will be on the Continuous Direct Compression (CDC), a key technology for drug development at AstraZeneca. With this manufacturing technology we are developing sustainable oral products for commercialization.
What you'll do
As a Scientist, you will be responsible for hands-on work with the CDC equipment, along with associated documentation. You will actively contribute to the delivery of products on the CDC line, being an expert on CDC technology, and on mechanical operation of the CDC line. In this role, it is vital to have a mechanical understanding of the CDC technology, project delivery through CDC technology as well as an interest in identifying possibilities to optimise and maximize the use of the equipment.
The role will include:
*
Being an OPD expert on CDC process in product development, to together with project teams delivering the AZ drug project portfolio.
*
Assemble, run, disassemble, and clean the CDC equipment
*
Ensuring that work is performed safely and in accordance with quality systems
*
Progressing work in the most efficient way by being flexible and prioritising the most important activities, and at the same time applying a continuous improvement mindset.
*
Preparing documentation and formal reports in accordance with current standards and where appropriate to GLP (Good Laboratory Practice) and GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice).
*
Ensure development of high quality and robust drug products and manufacturing processes to support the product control strategy, marketing applications and downstream commercialisation activities, e.g., technology transfer and launch.
*
Contribute to and proposing improvement projects.
The role may also include:
*
Generating, assessing, and reporting data with a clear understanding of its reliability, interpreting findings, drawing conclusions and recommendations so that their significance can be appreciated in cross-functional interactions.
*
Presenting information for discussion at project teams, within Oral Product Development and/or across other functions.
*
Support to Therapy Area projects with formulation development not only related to CDC technology and equipment.
Essential for the role:
*
Educational background preferably within engineering; MSc in a relevant field or equivalent qualifications and experience.
*
Genuine interest in manufacturing technology and to work hands-on with equipment.
*
Excellent interpersonal skills and good communication skills in English, both verbal and in writing
*
Proven ability to deliver on project priorities with flexibility, efficiency, high quality work and a collaborative spirit.
Desirable for the role:
*
GMP experience
*
Experience from process or manufacturing industry
*
Experience from development of solid oral dosage forms
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients, and society. We have an inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration and are always committed to lifelong learning, growth, and development.
So, what's next?
If you want to be part of a team that makes a bigger impact on patients' lives, then there's no better place to be. We look forward to finding out more about you. Take the next step in your career and apply today!
