We are looking for a SAP Logistics Business Analyst for a company in Gothenburg. Start is in the beginning of January, 1 year contract to begin with.
Role description: Responsible for analysing, supporting, and enhancing business processes and system functionalities needed in SAP SD and SAM MM Module
• Over 3-5 years of experience identifying SCM/logistics business requirements and developing customer story backlogs for SAP projects.
• Manages SAP S/4HANA knowledge transfer initiatives for key users, data owners, and local management.
• Engages stakeholders to identify needs and captures user feedback for ongoing system enhancements.
• Leads and participates in stakeholder workshops to ensure alignment.
• Define and validates end-to-end process flows for SCM/logistics operations across plants.
• Contributes to localization of project documentation, including training materials and test scripts.
• Acts as a subject matter expert for logistics and warehouse management processes and systems.
• Participates in process standardization workshops with system integrators, advocating for SAP out-of-the-box solutions for inventory and logistics management.
• Provides guidance to business user on adopting SAP best practices.
• Engages in design decisions regarding integration with non-SAP systems.
• Validates system integrator proposals and reviews/testing outcomes.
• Offers expertise on master and transaction data for supply chain data migration initiatives.
• Implements best practices for data cleansing and extraction during migration phases.
This role requires fluency in English.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is January 1st, 1 year limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
