SAP EWM Solution Architect
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-05-06
Job Responsibilities (Stockholm, Sweden)
In this position, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and improving SAP EWM solutions as part of a large-scale global ERP transformation. You will lead warehouse management initiatives, including the setup of standardized templates and the rollout across various operations. A key part of the role is translating business needs into scalable, industry-compliant SAP solutions.
You'll collaborate closely with stakeholders across business units, IT departments, and external partners. Ensuring the integrity and sustainability of the solution through well-established practices and thoughtful design choices will be a central responsibility. The role also involves supporting change management efforts, custom developments, and system integrations.
Additionally, you'll assess SAP innovations for potential business value and contribute to a culture of continuous improvement and knowledge sharing.
Who You Are
You are an experienced SAP professional with solid expertise in Extended Warehouse Management (EWM) and modern logistics processes. You're solution-oriented, inquisitive, and motivated to drive meaningful business change through smart IT architecture.
5+ years of hands-on experience with SAP EWM, including full lifecycle implementations
Strong knowledge of warehouse processes and integration with other SAP modules (e.g., TM, MM, PP, Yard Logistics)
Experience working with warehouse automation solutions such as AGVs, conveyor systems, and intelligent picking technologies
Familiarity with SAP BTP is an advantage
Skilled in engaging stakeholders and communicating across functions
Pragmatic and holistic approach with a good balance between innovation and business value
Fluent in English; Swedish is a plus.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
