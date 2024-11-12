SAP Ariba SME
2024-11-12
Solve complex problems. Decode the future.
For us, going to work every day has an even greater purpose than putting the latest product or technology on the market. It's about improving the everyday lives of millions. By staying humble and open for new ideas - we can push the boundaries for cooking, cleaning, and wellbeing at home. But to keep doing so, we need more people who want to innovate and re-imagine what life at home can be.
All about the role
Electrolux is seeking a highly skilled Ariba System Subject Matter Expert (SME) to join our team. In this role, you will be the primary expert for the Ariba system, providing functional support and guidance to end users globally. Your key responsibilities will include developing analytical reports, advising on business process flows, and modifying these processes as needed. You will also be responsible for preparing and publishing process flow documents, maintaining technical documentation, and overseeing the resolution of critical issues related to Ariba modules.
In this role, you will report to the Head of Procurement Solutions in the IT organization, and collaborate closely with the Group Procurement and Group Product Sourcing organizations, as well as partnering IT teams. You will be the central point between the internal stakeholders, SAP and our external support provider, to ensure smooth and seamless user experience and value added to the company.
What you'll do:
Functional Support: Act as the Subject Matter Expert (SME) for the Ariba system, providing functional support, guidance, and development of analytical reports as requested by End Users globally.
User Guidance: Offer expert advice to End Users on business process flows within the current Ariba system at Electrolux and modify as requirements from Procurement leadership change.
Documentation: Prepare and publish Ariba process flow documents on the Electrolux Ariba SharePoint site to train new and existing business End Users. Maintain and govern complete technical documentation about the system.
Issue Governance: Oversee the resolution of critical issues related to administration of Ariba Sourcing, Contract Management, and Supplier Lifecycle and Performance (SLP) modules, managed by the outsourced support team.
Training: Conduct training sessions for internal and outsourced teams on existing and new Ariba functionality.
Stakeholder Communication: Present the current state of the Ariba system to internal stakeholders and provide support based on their requirements.
System Maintenance & Vendor Management: Manage the relationship with SAP Ariba and third-party service providers. Oversee the Service Level Agreement (SLA) with outsourced technical support to ensure agreed-upon standards are being met.
Continuous Improvement: Identify areas for improvement and make recommendations for the same to the governance board.
Who you are:
To excel in this role, you should have:
Bachelor's degree in information technology, Computer Science, Business Administration, or a related field.
Extensive experience with SAP Ariba, particularly in a functional support or subject matter expert (SME) capacity, preferable between 3-5 years.
Proven track record of managing and overseeing outsourced support teams.
In-depth knowledge of Ariba modules, including Sourcing, Contract Management, and SLP; Reporting and API knowledge.
Familiarity with system integration and maintenance processes.
Knowledge of CIG and SAP ECC.
API development capabilities considered a plus.
Certifications: Relevant SAP Ariba certifications are highly desirable.
Project Management: Experience in project management or coordination is a plus.
You demonstrate
Strong problem-solving abilities and analytical skills.
Strong understanding of the procurement processes in a large-scale organization.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively interact with end users and stakeholders.
Ability to conduct training and knowledge transfer sessions.
Fluency in English.
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, that can be based at either of our Electrolux Offices in Stockholm, Sweden; Cracow, Poland or Pordenone, Italy. Regardless of the location, you will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment.
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family-friendly benefits
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Sankt Göransgatan 143
112 17 STOCKHOLM
