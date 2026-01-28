Sample Environment Group Leader
The European Spallation Source (ESS) is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. Our goal is to become the brightest source of neutrons for science and technology and be operational by the end of this decade. A state of the art suite of neutron scattering instruments will be made available to address a wide range of scientific fields in fundamental and materials science. Powered by the world's most advanced linear proton accelerator, ESS will enable cutting-edge research in materials science, energy, health, and the environment for decades to come.
Join us in shaping the future of science - from the ground up.
About the role
Within the Science Directorate, the Scientific Support Division provides the ESS neutron science program with experimental support including sample environments, user laboratories, deuteration, and hall coordination in close collaboration with the Instrument Divisions.
The Sample Environment group supports all sample environments that will be used on ESS instruments by providing systems for soft and hard condensed matter, life science and chemistry experiments. This includes equipment for applying magnetic/electric fields, controlling extreme temperature and pressure, regulation of humidity, surface tension, handling of gases and applying mechanical stress and loading to samples.
The ESS is seeking to appoint a Sample Environment group leader to manage the sample environment team and lead the development of an internationally competitive sample environment suite and operational service.
As the Sample Environment group leader you will occupy a key position in the science directorate, in which you will manage all aspects of the sample environment development and operations to support the ESS neutron user programme.
Day-to-day, you will be expected to:
• Build-up, train and manage the Sample Environment group with an emphasis on teamwork, performance and safety;
• Oversee the completion, installation and commissioning of ESS sample environments for the start of the user programme;
• Develop strategies for the technical evolution towards an internationally competitive sample environment suite and its optimum scientific use on the instruments;
• Lead the group's actions towards supporting scientific excellence and high quality of sample environment services;
• Develop and manage the operational sample environment service at ESS, including on-call support;
• Promote good collaboration and communication with ESS instrument teams and technical services;
• Represent the group's interests towards internal and external stakeholders;
• Establish and maintain effective links with sample environment groups at other large scale research infrastructures.
About you
Our ideal candidate is a confident, service-minded sample environment professional with a natural talent for leading teams and coordinating complex technical support for world-class scientific research. Whether you're managing people, projects, systems, or resources, you bring structure, clarity, and reliability to everything you do - with a focus on safety, efficiency, and user support.
You have an engineering or scientific university education or extensive work experience in sample environments, as well as significant own hands-on experience of sample environment development and operations at a research laboratory, including supporting scientists and users.
We expect you to have documented experience and deep understanding of:
• Picture Sample environment support for research use, including operations, user support, development, and design of new equipment;
• Supervising engineering and technical staff;
• Organising and coordinating sample environment services and workshops;
• Planning and scheduling operations, including on-call support;
• Managing projects to clear timelines and priorities;
• Collaborating proactively with a range of internal and external stakeholders;
• Working in a multidisciplinary and international environment;
• Managing sample environment and workshop safety, including hazardous materials.
Additional merits that would constitute an advantage, but are not a requirement:
• Experience leading a sample environment service at an operational user facility;
• Picture Hands-on experience working in a sample environment service;
• Experience and understanding of neutron scattering research;
• Picture Experience with international collaboration and networking;
• Attracting external funding to enhance core-activities.
• This is a full-time, permanent position based at the ESS Campus in Lund, Sweden.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Flexible working arrangements and a real work-life balance.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
The last day for receiving application is February 27, 2026 - so submit your application as soon as you can.
This role requires additional background screening processes and health and safety checks, which will be performed during the recruitment and onboarding process.
For further information regarding the position, please contact Talent Acquisition Specialist Sofie Berg on sofie.berg@ess.eu
or Hiring Manager Hanna Wacklin-Knecht on hanna.wacklin-knecht@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Nuno Elias on nuno.elias@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
