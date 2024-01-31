Sales Process Owner - Order Execution
2024-01-31
At Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions we're now looking for a Sales Process Owner for order execution. We offer you the opportunity to make this position your own and drive the continuous improvement of our sales processes - ensuring efficient systems and adoption of practical and effective ways of working on a global scale. We're very excited to meet you!
About your job
In this position, you maintain and enhance effective ways of working and processes to manage the order execution process - acting as the entire business area's process owner for this sales process. The Sales Order Execution process starts with the receipt of the signed contract or accepted customer Purchase Order (P.O.) and is completed with the delivery and invoicing to the customer. You manage improvements and changes throughout the process journey of the Sales Orders. To guarantee correct fit for purpose, you align the developments with our divisions and sales areas through your own network of subject matter experts and key users. You also lead and act as representative in various projects and initiatives where sales processes and platforms are impacted.
The location for this position is flexible within the European time zones, preferably at one of our offices. Some travel to engage with internal stakeholders and visit customers is part of your role.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a background in sales order management, combined with an understanding of sales processes in general and how different systems can affect and improve those processes. You're familiar with ERP's and other related digital platforms for managing sales activities. Having experience as a change leader makes you comfortable managing and embedding significant change within a large global organization. Working in a global setting calls for excellent communication skills in English, both in written and verbal form.
You're highly motivated and comfortable in making decisions and driving change. You build relationships based on trust and are able to manage all kinds of stakeholders. With your excellent communication skills, you're able to engage, inspire and cooperate with other people. You're structured in your work and able to multi-task - knowing how to prioritize and managing several projects at once.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Application
Send your application no later than February 21, 2024. Job ID: R0062198.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Gunnar Forssell, recruiting manager, gunnar.forssell@sandvik.com
Union contacts - Sweden
Per Hedman, Unionen, +46 (0)70 205 37 08
Rickard Andreasson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 763 66 26
Linda Adamsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 616 03 10
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
Recruitment Specialist
Therese Rutqvist
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2022, sales were approximately 57 billion SEK with about 16,200 employees.
8432763