Sales & Operations Planning Manager
2025-02-24
Sales & Operations Planning Manager - HAT Business Line, Attachment Division
Drive Excellence in Sales & Operations Planning!
About The Role
As the Sales & Operations Planning Manager for Epiroc's Mining and Infrastructure Attachments division, a global leader in hydraulic tools and battery-powered attachments, you will play a critical role in aligning our sales, operations, and supply chain processes. Serving industries like mining, construction, and recycling, our division has production hubs on six continents-including Sweden, Germany, the USA, and Australia-underscoring our commitment to global impact and product excellence.
In this role, you'll lead the Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) processes for HAT to optimize customer service levels and working capital, closely collaborating with Sales, Operations, and Supply Chain teams. Your goal will be to refine our demand and supply alignment, ensuring seamless communication, scenario planning, and issue resolution to meet strategic objectives. This is an opportunity to shape our planning processes and drive integrated business management.
About You
You are a pragmatic, results-driven leader who excels in data-driven decision-making and advanced planning processes. With a focus on stakeholder management, you're skilled at fostering collaboration and influencing outcomes. You're passionate about sustainability, efficiency, and continuous improvement, always striving to build high-performance teams and advance planning systems.
As a mentor, you champion talent development and ensure a strong pipeline of future leaders. You lead by example, embodying our values and driving a culture of accountability, innovation, and excellence.
Key Responsibilities
Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP): Establish and continuously improve the S&OP process to align activities with strategic business objectives, working closely with global sales teams to refine demand forecasts and enhance forecast accuracy.
Inventory & Replenishment: Develop and manage inventory policies that balance cash flow with sales and customer needs; periodically assess safety stock levels and adjust based on supplier performance.
Supply Plan Development: Oversee the creation of supply plans and coordinate monthly supply review meetings, evaluating performance and mitigating risks with sourcing and procurement teams.
Data & Process Optimization: Implement and improve planning tools to ensure data visibility, responsiveness, and relevance in line with changing business requirements.
Inventory Analysis: Monitor inventory levels and optimize policies, ensuring alignment with company strategies for efficient ordering, holding, and inventory investment.
Qualifications
5+ years of experience in end-to-end Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) processes, demand management, supply planning, and inventory optimization.
Strong understanding of advanced supply chain concepts and their financial impact (e.g., inventory turns, cash flow).
Familiarity with forecasting tools and advanced planning systems.
Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain, Business, Engineering, or a related field an advantage.
Location
Kalmar, Sweden. Moderate travel is expected.
Recruitment process
Please send your application to nina.fazeli@external.epiroc.com
as soon as possible but no later than 2025-03-06. We review applications on a rolling basis.
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact Talent Acquisition Specialist at nina.fazeli@external.epiroc.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-06
E-post: nina.fazeli@external.epiroc.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018)
Dragonvägen 2 (visa karta
)
392 39 KALMAR Arbetsplats
Epiroc Construction Tools PC AB Jobbnummer
9183581