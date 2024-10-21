Sales Manager
2024-10-21
Do you want to be part of an interesting growth journey?
Hedin Mobility Group is an exciting workplace consisting of a bunch of wonderful and talented people. If you appreciate a varied everyday life and prefer to work in a changing environment, you will thrive here.
Our employees are the foundation of Hedin Mobility Group's successful growth for many years. There are many development opportunities in the group and we want individuals with the right potential to have the opportunity to grow with us.
We are currently seeking a Sales Manager for Hedin US Motors AB, the official and exclusive importer and distributor of the Ford F-150 in Europe.
Key Responsibilities
As Sales Manager, you will oversee and drive sales operations to ensure continued growth in the import and distribution sector. You will lead the sales team, strengthen relationships with customers and partners, and ensure that sales targets are consistently met. Your primary responsibilities include:
Developing and executing long-term sales strategies aligned with the company's overall business objectives.
Leading and mentoring the sales team to ensure that targets and KPIs are achieved.
Building and maintaining strong relationships with key customers and business partners.
Negotiating and finalizing contracts with clients and suppliers.
Managing sales budgets and reporting, as well as analyzing key performance metrics to identify areas for improvement.
Collaborating closely with other departments to ensure seamless supply chain operations and high-quality service delivery.
Driving business development efforts by identifying new market opportunities and expanding product offerings in the automotive segment.
Proactively contributing to process optimization and enhancing overall sales performance.
Key Qualifications and Skills
A minimum of 5 years' experience in sales management.
Proven ability to develop and implement successful sales strategies.
Demonstrated experience in leading and motivating sales teams.
Strong negotiation skills, with a track record of finalizing contracts with major business partners.
Analytical mindset with a business-oriented approach, focusing on results and growth.
Excellent communication skills, both internally and externally, with the ability to foster long-term business relationships.
Fluency in both Swedish and English, written and spoken.
Experience in the automotive or distribution industry is highly desirable.
Why Join Us?
At Hedin Mobility Group, we are committed to nurturing motivated and driven individuals. We provide numerous career paths for employees to explore, underpinned by our belief that those with the right potential should be given the opportunity to grow with us. As our employees grow, so do we as a company. We take pride in being a responsible employer, ensuring fair working conditions for all, with collective agreements in place across our operations.
We prioritize the well-being of our employees and view a long-term, sustainable working life as a key competitive advantage. We offer a comprehensive benefits package, including advance vacation pay, enhanced parental leave, and a generous wellness allowance to promote employee health and well-being. For more information, visit our website at www.hedinmobilitygroup.com.
