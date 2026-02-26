Sales Engineer - Mastercam
2026-02-26
Mastercam Sweden seeks a Sales Engineer located who is responsible for driving sales within the territory.
Your Role at a Glance
The Sales Engineer is responsible for driving sales within the territory for Mastercam Sweden. Specifically, the successful incumbent will proactively call upon, develop, and cultivate sales leads, transitioning these opportunities into sales for the company. This position will answer customer queries, and inquiries, providing timely and appropriate Mastercam commercial solutions aimed at exceeding customer needs and enhancing the overall Mastercam relationship. The Sales Engineer will provide Sales Engineering support for Mastercam products; pro-actively interfacing and collaborating with sub-resellers, partners, and customers to solve their manufacturing needs. This position is also responsible for meeting and exceeding the overall sales revenue/forecasts on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis, providing timely sales forecasting and pipeline reporting in alignment with said sales goals and
expectations.
• Can be in Gothenburg, Stockholm or Sandviken areas*
How You'll Drive Success
Customer Qualification, Solutions, and Technical Support
Lead customer qualification and deliver in-depth proposals and solutions
Conduct Mastercam technical demonstrations and presentations
Serve as liaison between Mastercam, sales partners, and customers work to ensure prospective and current customers are proactively managed and receive the utmost care when technical questions and issues are presented.
Work with the technical team to research and offer technical solutions to solve technical questions / issues presented.
Manage customer experience through activation of new orders
Ensure proactive communication around cost, timing, quality, and customer needs
Ensure that the Salesforce CRM is kept updated with accurate customer contact details.
Sales Strategy, Market Development & Forecasting
Actively build an understanding of the market potential for the region / territory to implement the proper strategy(ies) to achieve established sales targets for said region / territory.
Provide monthly and quarterly forecasting for the region / territory,
Track and report prospecting, lead generation, and pipeline activity activities (i.e., cold calls, lead generation, pipeline activity) as well as business currently in the pipeline (proposal stage, negotiation stage, presentation stage, etc.) for the region / territory.
Brand Representation & Additional Responsibilities
Attend trade shows, machine tool dealer events, media events, and / or technical partner events which serve to enhance the Mastercam name and benefit the overall brand.
Maintain a current understanding of the CAD/CAM market, the technology therein, as well as current competition and / or emerging threats / opportunities, with a keen focus on the impact of said items on the region / territory.
Travel up to 50% as required
Perform other duties as assigned
The Talents We're Seeking
Education
Bachelor's degree in a Business or Engineering discipline required; or equivalent proven, consultative, technical sales experience for customers within the Sweden CAD/CAM industry.
Experience
Membership of a professional sales / engineering body preferably with chartered status an advantage
3-5 years of successful, progressive and demonstrable sales achievement within a technical sales position.
Proven expert experience qualifying, quoting and managing the technical sales cycle; experience with technical software (e.g. Multi-axis, Productivity+, Mill-turn, etc.) an advantage.
Demonstrable experience assessing, developing, and solutioning technical proposals and solutions designed to address the customer's CAD/CAM challenges.
Other Skills & Expectations
Possess a general knowledge of all types of CNC manufacturing processes.
Pro-active analytical person, critical thinker, and initiative-taking Sales Engineer with the ability to deliver sales proposals, contracts, or technical solutions.
Demonstrable ability to work under self-direction, coupled with the ability to prioritize, in the delivery of objectives, tasks or agreed upon deliverables.
Proven time management skills and a history of success working in a team environment supporting others.
Above average communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to provide accurate and timely information in a succinct and easy to understand manner.
Personable, professional, and positive approach towards developing and maintaining relationships.
Clear understanding and working knowledge of industry protocol.
Experience of using Salesforce CRM.
High proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite (Teams, Word, Excel and PowerPoint).
Who We Are
At Mastercam, we do not just keep pace with manufacturing-we set the pace. For over 40 years, we have been the name behind the breakthroughs, the partner for those who refuse to settle. When the industry says "too complex," we say, "challenge accepted."
We are more than software. We are a movement of makers, innovators, and problem-solvers driving transformation across the globe.
Backed by a network of 400 Channel Partners and a thriving developer community, Mastercam delivers the tools and expertise to turn ambitious ideas into flawless reality. From aerospace to automotive, medical to education, we empower manufacturers to push boundaries and redefine what is possible.
As part of Intelligent Manufacturing and the Sandvik Group, we are leading the charge in digital transformation. Our team of 350+ professionals is united by a single mission: to help achieve precision, productivity, and performance without compromise.
Innovation. Collaboration. Growth. That is the Mastercam way. Explore more at www.mastercam.com,
connect on LinkedIn, and join the conversation with #mastercam.
The next big challenge is waiting-are you ready to accept?
Location
Can be in located Gothenburg, Stockholm or Sandviken areas in Sweden
How to apply
For immediate consideration, please apply online at Current Openings | Recruitment
It is the policy of the company to provide equal employment opportunities to all employees and employment applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, or national origin or any other classification protected by applicable local or state laws.
EOE/M/F/Vet/Disabled are encouraged to apply.
