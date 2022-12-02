Sales/Business developer Internship
2022-12-02
BøthOfUs was started 5 years ago with the goal of collaborating with social impact companies.
We work with startups and social impact companies focusing on tech and design.
We are now looking for smart business developer who can
Talk to new people and do business
Can get trained and implement training
Good with communication
Has some knowledge of Linkedin and digital.
Willing to learn
Work long terms after the internship
We are an international team with more than 6 different nationalities so we would like to have someone who is globalised and respects all different cultures.
Location: Remotely with one meeting every week.
Renumeration
Commission based in the internship time and then salary based.
Working time
9 to 17:00 or 10 to 18:00
The company's vision is to use tech as a tool to contribute to social impact on grass root level.
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-01
E-post: kay@bothofuse.se Omfattning
